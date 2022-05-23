‘Probable’ monkeypox cases identified in Utah

Monkeypox is believed to be in Utah.

Two adults in the same Salt Lake County household “are considered probable monkeypox cases,” the Salt Lake County Health Department announced Monday, based on preliminary testing. Confirmation that the rare disease has come to the state is expected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday.

No exposure risk to the public has been identified, according to the county health department, which said both of the infected individuals are in isolation. All of the people who have been in close contact with them are expected to have been reached by the county or Utah Department of Health by the end of the day.

The infected individuals started showing symptoms after traveling internationally earlier this month to an area with monkeypox cases, the county health department said, adding their illness is mild and they are expected to fully recover.

The county health department did not release any additional information about the suspected cases, citing medical privacy laws.

At least three other cases of the virus usually found in Africa have been reported in the United States, in New York, Massachusetts and Florida. Belgium is the first nation to impose a quarantine for the disease, but President Joe Biden said Monday he did not believe that would be necessary in the United States.

Monkeypox, spread primarily through direct contact with body fluids, including the lesions that accompany the disease, has been identified in at least a dozen countries by the World Health Organization. Besides Africa and the United States, several European nations have seen the disease as well as Australia and Canada.

The county health department said monkeypox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes, along with a rash that often starts on the face before spreading to other parts of the body and turning into fluid-filled bumps that eventually scab over and fall off. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

Utahns traveling internationally are advised to review the CDC’s current recommendations for their destinations and take precautions including “frequent, thorough handwashing; avoiding contact with animals; and avoiding close contact with people who have symptoms of illness,” the county health department said.

Appointments can also be scheduled with the Salt Lake County Health Department Travel Clinic for more information by calling 385-468-4111, and more information about monkeypox is available on the CDC website, at CDC.gov/monkeypox.

