Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | 
Utah politicians, officials react to news of 21 killed in Texas school shooting

By Arianne Brown, KSL.com
   
Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP

Politicians, public figures and organizations in Utah are responding to a Texas elementary school shooting Tuesday that left 18 children and three adults dead.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox learned about the shootings while he was speaking at the groundbreaking of a Utah Food Bank distribution center in Springville.

"Sadly, I just got a text that there's been another terrible shooting at an elementary school in Texas, where a dozen kids lost their lives," Cox said. "My heart's breaking because I'm sitting here celebrating this incredible event to help people and knowing that there is evil and suffering happening out there ... I want to thank all of you for what you're doing to help make the world be more gentle. May God bless you for your service, and may God inspire us to give more because we need it now more than ever."

Cox also issued a statement Tuesday afternoon in which he expressed his devastation for the events and prayers for those affected, while also encouraging those in need to "download the SafeUT app and to say something if you see warning signs."

The people behind SafeUT, an app connecting people in need to licensed counselors, also expressed their feelings about the events Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn about the devastating tragedy that occurred at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday," SafeUT said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victims' families and community."

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson spoke about being a mother and the need to protect children in a statement she posted on Twitter.

"As a mother and Mayor, I am broken hearted but also outraged by the senseless act of violence against children in Texas," Wilson said. "Many of us in elected offices stand ready to enact further laws to protect our communities. Those resisting need to take responsibility for their unwillingness to act. #EndGunViolence."

"My heart breaks at the tragic news from Texas today," Utah Sen. Mike Lee tweeted. "I pray for the victims, their families, and for our nation at this difficult time."

