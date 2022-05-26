Springville police investigate city’s 3rd killing, 4th death in a week

A Springville woman has been arrested and accused of shooting and killing her elderly father.

For the normally quiet community of Springville, the incident Wednesday marks the city's third homicide and fourth death in a week due to gun violence.

Krista Lynne Mortensen, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

However, Springville police emphasized Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing.

Paramedics were called to a home at 471 N. 100 East just before 11 a.m. after Mortensen "ran to a neighboring residence and told a neighbor that she needed medical assistance for her elderly father. Mortensen stated she required assistance with her father's feeding tube," according to a police booking affidavit.

When emergency crews arrived, however, they immediately called for police after observing "a gunshot wound to the head and a gun" near the victim's feet, the affidavit states.

When officers attempted to question Mortensen, they learned that she had locked herself in an upstairs bedroom and "refused to come out or make any statements regarding the welfare of her father," according to the affidavit.

Once police found a key to the room and went inside, they reported finding Mortensen "lying in the fetal position on a bed and she had blood on her hands, arms and clothing."

Mortensen refused to answer questions from officers and asked for a lawyer. She was then moved to a couch where she "made multiple spontaneous statements about killing and shooting her father. The statements were made not in response to questions asked by any officers," the affidavit states.

The man's name has not yet been released. Police confirmed, however, that he was terminally ill, had been to the hospital recently, that he required a feeding tube, was unable to walk and had been struggling as of late and may have been frustrated by that. Investigators were looking deeper into that Thursday and were expected to make a statement later in the day.

The man's shooting death is the latest in a recent series of violent episodes in Springville which, according to statistics, averages less than one homicide a year.

