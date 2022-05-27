Two more counties in Utah, Salt Lake and Weber, were moved up this week to a medium level of risk for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as cases continue to rise in the state.

Summit County had already been elevated earlier this month to medium, or yellow, status on the CDC’s nationwide map measuring community levels of transmission. The rest of Utah’s counties remain at a low, or green level of transmission risk for the virus.

Individuals who are at high risk for severe disease are advised by the CDC to consult with their health care providers about whether they should be masking up and taking other precautions, including testing for the virus. Those who live or spend time with people at high risk should consider wearing a mask around them and testing.

Everyone should try to maintain improved ventilation throughout both private and public indoor spaces, the CDC said, and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. Both the initial shots and the first booster dose are available for anyone 5 and older. Those 50 and older or with certain medical conditions can get a second booster shot.

At the community level, public health agencies should step up protections, the CDC suggests, such as implementing testing for people exposed to COVID-19 at work, school or another community setting. In Utah, testing and treatment shifted to private providers under Gov. Spencer Cox’s “steady state” pandemic response.

The risk levels are determined by the CDC by county based on the number of weekly cases per 100,000 residents as well as the number of hospital admissions for the virus and how many hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.

The way COVID-19 risk levels are calculated was changed by the federal agency earlier this year after the highly transmissible omicron variant drove cases to record levels around the county, adding the hospital metrics and doubling how many weekly cases per 100,000 residents it takes to hit a high level of transmission to 200.

The CDC updates its assessments daily, but new COVID-19 data now comes from Utah only once a week. The Utah Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has seen another 5,611 cases of the virus over the past seven days, more than 25% increase in the average daily case count, as well as another dozen COVID-19 deaths.

Friday’s CDC map shows nearly 21% of the counties nationwide are now at a medium risk level, almost a 6% increase. Most counties, more than 71%, are still at a low risk level, although that number has dropped by more than 4%.

While just under 8% of counties across the country at a high risk level, where universal masking is recommended, many of those are in highly populated areas of the Northeast, which has been hard hit by the latest omicron subvariants, which are even more transmissible than the original mutation.

Most of the Intermountain West remains at low or medium risk except for some counties in Montana and Colorado that are high. During last fall’s delta variant surge, the Intermountain West became the nation’s hot spot as that version of the virus spread from east to west.

