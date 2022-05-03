Police say driver was ‘drifting,’ going 100 mph before crashing into corral, killing 2 boys

A man with a history of drug use, who was on parole after being previously convicted of stealing a police car, was traveling up to 100 mph and "drifting" before crashing into a corral at the Cedar Valley Stables, killing two young boys on Monday, according to police.

Kent Cody Barlow, 25, of Eagle Mountain, was booked into the Utah County Jail early Tuesday for investigation of two counts of automobile homicide, two counts of driving under the influence and causing injury, DUI causing serious injury, drug possession, reckless driving, speeding and two traffic infractions.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office called the deaths of the boys a "senseless tragedy" and offered their "sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these two sweet boys."

"We can only imagine the depth of the grief now being carried by their families," the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement.

On Monday about 7:20 p.m., Barlow was driving with three other people in his car near 2300 North and 16000 West, when he lost control of the vehicle, crashed through several fences, two horse stables and two corrals, causing a path of destruction of at least 345 feet, according to Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

Two boys, both age 3, who were playing in one of the corrals, were hit.

"Both boys were run over and ended up 75-feet from where they were playing. Both of them died instantly," the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement.

The names of the boys had not been released as of Tuesday morning.

Barlow's vehicle came to rest on its hood. Barlow was transported by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital. Three others were also treated at local hospitals for various injuries including a broken finger, according to a police booking affidavit. At least one person required stitches, according to a police booking affidavit.

All of the passengers told investigators that Barlow was driving very fast just prior to the crash.

"One occupant stated that Kent was 'drifting' his vehicle and going 80-to-100 mph when they hit a bump and lost control causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter into the horse property where the children were playing. All accounts of the incident by witnesses at the property and witnesses in the vehicle state that Kent was drifting in and out of his lane, at a speed far beyond the posted speed limit and Kent also ran the stop sign near the residence," according to the affidavit.

Barlow was interviewed by detectives at the hospital.

"Kent stated that he did not remember what had happened, although Kent did recall that he had been out near the fairgrounds racing his car with friends. Kent also remembers drifting his car and showing his friends," the affidavit states.

Barlow also admitted to using meth on Sunday and tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines while at the hospital. Barlow suffered cuts and bruises but no broken bones. After he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Utah County Jail.

Barlow was on parole at the time of the crash. In January 2021, he was convicted of theft, theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of failing to stop for police after leading police on a chase on a motorcycle and then stealing a Draper police car, which led to a second chase with Barlow reaching a speed of 107 mph in the stolen police vehicle, according to charging documents. He was sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for incident. Barlow was granted parole in October.

Barlow was also a parole fugitive at the time he stole the police car, according to court records. He has had several drug-related and speeding-related convictions dating back to 2014, according to court records.

