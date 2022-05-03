West’s megadrought delivers another blow: Saving Glen Canyon Dam

For the first time, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is adjusting operations at the Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell, reducing water deliveries to the Colorado River Lower Basin states by nearly a half-million acre-feet.

“Today’s decision reflects the truly unprecedented challenges facing the Colorado River Basin and will provide operational certainty for the next year. Everyone who relies on the Colorado River must continue to work together to reduce uses and think of additional proactive measures we can take in the months and years ahead to rebuild our reservoirs,” said Assistant Secretary of Water and Science Tanya Trujillo.

The bureau went on to say that given the extraordinary circumstances in the basin, reclamation is invoking its authority to change annual operations at Glen Canyon Dam to protect hydropower generation, the facility’s key infrastructure, and the water supply for the city of Page, Arizona, and the LeChee Chapter of the Navajo Nation.

To protect Lake Powell, more water will flow into the lake from upstream reservoirs and less water will be released downstream:



Under a Drought Contingency Plan adopted in 2019, approximately 500 thousand acre-feet of water will come from Flaming Gorge Reservoir, located approximately 455 river miles upstream of Lake Powell.

Another 480 thousand acre-feet of water will be left in Lake Powell by reducing Glen Canyon Dam’s annual release volume from 7.48 million acre feet to 7 million acre feet.

The actions by the bureau will augment water supplies at Lake Powell by nearly a million acre feet over the next year.

At present, Lake Powell’s water surface elevation is at 3,522 feet, its lowest level since originally being filled in the 1960s. The bureau said critical elevation at Lake Powell is 3,490 feet, the lowest point at which Glen Canyon Dam can generate hydropower.

The bureau emphasized that this elevation introduces new uncertainties for reservoir operations and water deliveries because the facility has never operated under such conditions for an extended period.

The two actions it announced Tuesday will result in an elevation increase of 16 feet.

According to the bureau, hydroelectric power produced by the dam’s eight generators helps meet the electrical needs of the West’s growing population. The generators have a total capacity of 1,320 megawatts. The plant produces around five billion kilowatt-hours of hydroelectric power annually which is distributed by the Western Area Power Administration to Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Nebraska.

Taylor Hawes, Colorado River Program director for The Nature Conservancy, said the actions underscore the widespread impacts of the drought in the West.

“Today’s announcement to reduce the amount of water released from Lake Powell is a stark reminder of the dire conditions in the Colorado River Basin and the urgency to develop a plan to mitigate this ongoing crisis,” she said.

“We face unprecedented challenges in the basin following decades of higher temperatures, low runoff conditions, and depleted reservoirs. We can’t control Mother Nature, but we can control our demands and how quickly we develop and implement solutions.”

As the water levels continue to dwindle in neighboring Lake Mead, other grim news is surfacing.

A barrel containing human remains was discovered by boaters over the weekend. USA Todaywas reporting the barrel had likely been there since the 1980s, according to police.

