How can Utah residents know if they’re overwatering their lawns?

“Flip a coin,” says BYU Civil and Construction Engineering professor Rob Sowby, whose recent study suggests nearly half of Utahns are using too much water in an effort to keep their grass healthy.

Using aerial photographs depicting lawns in two Utah County cities, then cross-referencing the data with secondary water bills from thousands of anonymous customers, Sowby’s paper points to widespread overuse in the Beehive State.

“We wanted to know how much people irrigate, how big their yards are and how healthy their grass is. You rarely get to see all those things at once, but now we have the technology to do it,” Sowby said in a recent Q and A.

The overuse is problematic on two fronts — first, the West is battling a historically bad drought. Water districts are enforcing unprecedented water cuts while the Great Salt Lake and two of the nation’s largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are at all-time lows. Water hawks across the region are warning residents that now is not the time to be using too much water on nonessential landscapes, like a lawn.

Second, too much water will harm grass. “Water isn’t the only thing that makes a lawn green,” Sowby says.

An abundance of weeds like crabgrass or thatch, fungal growth like mushrooms, standing water or runoff after irrigation, yellowing and eventually dying patches of grass are all signs of overwatering.

And perhaps the most simple indication of overuse is your water bill, Sowby says.

“If you’re paying a lot for your water, you’re probably watering too much,” he said.

Most of the residents who watered too much, Sowby found, have unhealthy lawns.

I overwatered my lawn — now what?

Sowby, and other water experts, have a few suggestions on how to right the ship if a lawn has been overwatered.

“Water conservation doesn’t have to be a sacrifice,” he said, pointing to smart irrigation controllers which can automatically adjust irrigation depending on weather conditions and sometimes soil health.

The Utah Division of Water Resources also publishes a weekly lawn watering guide — for instance, for the week of May 27 through June 2, the division recommends no irrigation for almost all counties along the Wasatch Front and northern Utah.

At least 60% of residential water use is for outdoor irrigation, and the division says eliminating one watering can save nearly 3,000 gallons for the average Utah yard.

Looking at how much water a lawn gets from rain compared to how much a sprinkler system provides is another way to scale back use.

