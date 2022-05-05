Former Utah County ‘Shark Tank’ contestant charged yet again

Nathanael "Nate" Reid Holzapfel, who gained notoriety on the "Shark Tank" TV show before racking up a number of criminal charges, has been charged yet again.

Holzapfel, 43, of Orem, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with communications fraud, a second-degree felony.

According to charging documents, on March 5, 2020, Holzapfel contacted a woman in regard to a business idea she had. Two days later, he told the woman her idea would be a "big hit" and offered to assist her for $4,000, the charges state.

But, "between March 17, 2020 and April 3, 2020, (Holzapfel) charged (the woman's) credit cards for a total of $9,000 without permission from (her)," according to charging documents.

The charges are the latest in a series of criminal allegations involving Holzapfel, who was one of the co-founders of the Mission Belt company, which he left several years ago.

He is now charged in eight criminal cases with a total of six counts of communications fraud, engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, three counts of theft by deception, four counts of forcible sexual abuse, theft, being an unlicensed broker and four counts of lewdness.

