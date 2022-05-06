Funeral services for Sen. Orrin Hatch will be held Friday afternoon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

After the service, Hatch will be buried at the Newton Cemetery in Cache County.

Hatch, the longest-serving Republican in the U.S. Senate and the longest-serving senator from Utah, died April 23 at age 88. He was first elected in 1976 and served 42 years in the Senate until retiring after his seventh term in 2019.

From tax and trade to religious liberty and health care, few legislators have had a greater impact on American life than Hatch, said Matt Sandgren, executive director of the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation.

“He was a profoundly positive influence in the lives of those he served, whether they were the constituents he helped over four decades of casework, the hundreds of interns he sponsored in both Utah and D.C., or the robust network of Hatch staffers who carry on his legacy to this day,” he said.

Hundreds of Utahns paid their respects to Hatch as he lay in state in the Utah Capitol rotunda on Wednesday.

Brent Hatch said at the Capitol that he hopes Utahns will remember his father for how hard he worked on their behalf, saying he saw firsthand the commitment and dedication the senator brought with him to the Senate.

“This wasn’t a fun job for him. ... He gave 42 years to the United States and for the people in Utah, but he really worked about 84 years for the state of Utah when he was in the Senate, and I’m proud of him for that,” Brent Hatch said.

Since his father’s passing, Brent Hatch said he has received thousands of texts and emails — including from many people he doesn’t know — offering condolences and sharing personal experiences with the late senator. Many of them, he said, were more focused on Hatch as a person than on his work as a politician.

“At least half the stories are things he did that were not in the job of a senator and they were more of the job of a bishop,” he said.

“I think (I miss him) the same as anybody would miss their father — just the presence,” Brent Hatch said. “Because we now have to somehow get through life without our personal leading beacon. ... Now we’ve got to find our own way ... but I’m now doing it and hopefully, the leaders we have in this state will be able to power forward (so) we can continue to be one of the greatest states in the nation.”

The Senate unanimously approved a resolution Thursday honoring Hatch.