Facebook Twitter
Friday, May 6, 2022 | 
Utah Police/Courts Utah County

Dozens gather in Eagle Mountain to remember 3-year-olds killed by suspected DUI driver

Andrew Adams By Andrew Adams, KSL-TV
   
SHARE Dozens gather in Eagle Mountain to remember 3-year-olds killed by suspected DUI driver
merlin_2921669.jpg

Brealynn Lamprecht, right, who owns the day care that Odin Ratliff attended, hugs her daughter, Rayne Knaphus, in front of a memorial for Odin and his friend, Hunter Jackson, at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Dozens gathered Thursday night in Eagle Mountain to remember two 3-year-old boys who were killed when a car blew through a fence and struck them earlier in the week.

“We lost two amazing kids,” one woman said, teary-eyed, before the group.

Many lit candles in honor of Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson, who had simply been playing Monday on the property of Cedar Valley Stables when Utah County sheriff’s deputies said the driver, 25-year-old Kent Barlow, left the neighboring private road in his car, crashed through a fence and hit the boys, leaving a trail of destruction that stretched nearly 350 feet.

Investigators said a preliminary drug screen tested positive for meth.

On Thursday evening, family, friends and neighbors showed up at the stables and exchanged hugs, tears and prayers.

“My little boy was very special,” said Theresa Ratliff, mother of Odin. “Just an angel child.”

She said it didn’t take long for the two children to become friends.

“They bonded so quick over their love,” Ratliff said, looking up to the sky. “I know that they’re up there bonded now.”

Those who spoke remembered how Hunter and Odin had brightened their lives in their short time on earth.

Ratliff said she was committed to making the stables a place “filled with love” once again.

“This place is going to be a refuge. I will build it up,” she told the crowd. “I don’t care if it will take me years or months, but this place will be filled with love.”

She said that’s simply what her son did.

“I will take you all by the hand and love you because that’s what he did,” Ratliff said. “That’s what everybody deserves.”

merlin_2921651.jpg

Friends and relatives of Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff gather for a memorial service at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
1 of 15
merlin_2921667.jpg

Bobby Ratliff, left, and his wife, Theresa, hold hands a memorial service for their son, Odin, and Odin’s friend, Hunter Jackson, at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
2 of 15
merlin_2921665.jpg

Friends and relatives of Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff gather for a memorial service at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
3 of 15
merlin_2921663.jpg

Odin Ratliff’s grandparents share memories of Odin during a memorial service at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and his friend Hunter Jackson, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
4 of 15
merlin_2921659.jpg

Brian Ratliff, Odin Ratliff’s grandfather, shares memories of Odin during a memorial service at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and his friend Hunter Jackson, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
5 of 15
merlin_2921661.jpg

Friends and relatives of Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff gather for a memorial service at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
6 of 15
merlin_2921657.jpg

Friends and relatives of Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff gather for a memorial service at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
7 of 15
merlin_2921649.jpg

Friends and relatives of Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff gather for a memorial service at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
8 of 15
merlin_2921647.jpg

Friends and relatives of Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff gather for a memorial service at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
9 of 15
merlin_2921645.jpg

Kaylee Kirkman, second from the left, listens to Odin Ratliff’s grandparents during a memorial service for Odin and his friend Hunter Jackson at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
10 of 15
merlin_2921643.jpg

Taitum Johnson, left, and Devin Addis, hold each other during a memorial service for Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022.&nbsp;Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
11 of 15
merlin_2921623.jpg

Ben Kirkman, who knew Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff, walks through a broken fence at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Hunter and Odin, both 3, were killed when an out-of-control car smashed through the fence and hit them Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
12 of 15
merlin_2921629.jpg

Friends and relatives of Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff gather for a memorial service at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
13 of 15
merlin_2921635.jpg

Keri Moon, front, and her daughter, Khloe, pet the horses at Cedar Valley Stables during a memorial service for&nbsp;Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson&nbsp;in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022.&nbsp;Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
14 of 15
merlin_2921627.jpg

Brooke Jackson, left, and her husband, Jeromey, parents of Hunter Jackson, listen to people sharing their memories of Hunter and his friend Odin Ratliff during a memorial service at Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Odin and Hunter, both 3, were killed when they were hit and killed by an out-of-control Monday night.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
15 of 15
merlin_2921651.jpg
merlin_2921667.jpg
merlin_2921665.jpg
merlin_2921663.jpg
merlin_2921659.jpg
merlin_2921661.jpg
merlin_2921657.jpg
merlin_2921649.jpg
merlin_2921647.jpg
merlin_2921645.jpg
merlin_2921643.jpg
merlin_2921623.jpg
merlin_2921629.jpg
merlin_2921635.jpg
merlin_2921627.jpg

Next Up In Police/Courts
Photo of the day: Memorial service honors Utah’s fallen officers
Former Utah County ‘Shark Tank’ contestant charged yet again
Sen. Mike Lee says leaked Supreme Court opinion meant to ‘intimidate’ conservative justices
Davis District psychologist accused of sharing student information that allegedly led to child’s rape