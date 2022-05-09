Colorado governor compares Ron DeSantis to Putin, doubles down on ‘Mountain Disneyland’

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis compared Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to Russian President Vladimir Putin and once again positioned his state as a possible home for a “Mountain Disneyland.”

Polis, a Democrat, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Friday that Colorado is “open for business,” saying DeSantis “attacked Disney because of their political advocacy for LGBT rights.”

“In Colorado, I don’t care if your organization is conservative or liberal, I don’t care what your health care plan does but we have a home for you,” Polis said.

“We don’t interfere — or we don’t retaliate based on your politics,” he continued. “That’s what Putin does, that’s what Chávez did, and Maduro” — referring to the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and his successor, Nicolás Maduro.

The happiest place on Earth? Polis said he was “taken aback” by DeSantis’ announcement that he would sign a bill to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, “which allows the company to run its own local government,” writes Newsweek.

Disney and DeSantis have been feuding ever since the Florida governor signed the Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics — in March, which prohibits classroom instruction and discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in some elementary school classrooms.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek later criticized the bill, saying “it could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, nonbinary and transgender kids and families,” according to The New York Times. DeSantis shot back in a fundraising email, saying “Woke Disney” had “lost any moral authority to tell you what to do.”

‘This is not what America’s about’: Last month, Polis tweeted that “Florida’s authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector are driving businesses away. In CO, we don’t meddle in affairs of companies like Disney or Twitter,” adding that the state is ready for “Mountain Disneyland.”

On Friday, Polis once again extended a hand to Disney and Twitter, painting Colorado as a business friendly state, regardless of the political leanings of the companies.

“This is not what America’s about,” he said. “You have the freedom to have your political opinion, whatever it is, and of course the state is not going to have retribution against you because of that.”

Polis said some companies are moving to Colorado, but he is not sure if Walt Disney World will take him up on his offer, according to Newsweek.