Tooele woman charged in child abuse investigation; husband now arrested

A Tooele woman faces criminal charges accusing her putting small boxes on the heads of her stepchildren and tying their hands behind their backs as a form of "discipline."

Lori Carling, 37, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with two counts of child abuse, a second-degree felony. She was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail on Thursday.

Also Monday, Tooele police arrested Carling's husband, Chris Anderson, 36, who detectives say not only knew about the abuse but helped coordinate some of it. Police confirmed to KSL.com he was being booked into jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated child abuse.

The investigation began May 2 when an 11-year-old boy showed the principal at his elementary school a video of his two younger brothers "in time-out at home, standing with a box over their heads and their hands tied behind their backs," according to a police booking affidavit.

Police were called to the school and the boy told officers that "he took the video because he gets angry that this is happening to his brothers and needed to show the video to someone to get help. He stated sometimes he felt like untying them and run away together," the affidavit states.

The boy told officers that this type of abuse had been happening for the past two years, primarily from their stepmother, Carling. If his brothers are loud in the morning, they are placed in "time out" for the entire day, according to the affidavit.

"He stated that a marble maze toy that rattles is placed on top of both boxes — one for each brother — and if they move at all, they have to tie one leg to their hands, leaving them with one leg (to stand on) for 30 minutes or more if they move or talk," the affidavit states.

When the brothers, ages 8 and 5, were interviewed by police, officers observed what appeared to be burn marks on both of their chins, which were actually caused by their chins rubbing against cardboard. One boy also said his ears hurt because Carling would place a smaller box on his head, with a larger box on top, "to make it a smaller space for them not to be able to move their heads inside at all," according to the affidavit.

Police served a search warrant on the boys' home on May 3 and collected boxes and shoelaces.

"The boxes appeared, (in) my opinion, way too small for the two victims to be able to get any airway inside," the arresting officer wrote.

When questioned by police, Carling admitted to putting boxes on the boys' heads and tying their hands "as a form of discipline," the affidavit states. She claimed she would make the boys wear the boxes in increments of two hours. Carling stated that on a recent day she made the boys wear the boxes for two hours after eating breakfast, then two more hours after lunch, according to the affidavit. She claimed this type of discipline had been going on for several months.

Tooele detectives believe the "discipline" had been going on for a couple of years, but had gotten progressively more abusive in recent months, according to police.

A total of six children lived in the house, but only two were being abused, police said. Those two boys — who were both stepchildren to Carling — were taken into state protective custody. The other four children had been allowed to remain with Carling's husband, who also lives in the house, before his arrest Monday.

After interviewing other witnesses, police said they obtained enough information to arrest the husband. The remaining four children in the house were placed with other relatives, according to police.

