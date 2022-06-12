Mitt Romney among 10 GOP senators backing gun safety proposal

Sen. Mitt Romney is among a bipartisan group of senators who announced a framework Sunday for gun safety legislation.

The deal includes resources for states to implement red flag laws, investment in mental health treatment and school security and added level of scrutiny for gun buyers under the age of 21

“Families deserve to feel safe and secure in their communities. Proud to join my colleagues on this commonsense, bipartisan proposal that will save lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. It deserves broad support,” Romney said in a tweet.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement that the framework is a good first step toward ending inaction on the gun violence epidemic plaguing our country. He said he would put the bill on the floor as soon as possible.

The proposal comes in response to a spate of mass shootings, including in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

“Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons,” the senators, including 10 Republicans, said in a statement.

“Most importantly, our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans.”

The House last week passed some of the toughest gun control measures Congress has approved in years, banning the sale of semiautomatic weapons to those under the age of 21 and banning the sale of large-capacity magazines. Utah’s four GOP congressmen voted against the legislation. It is unlikely to meet the 60-vote threshold needed to pass.

The Senate deal, which must still be written in legislation, has a better chance of becoming law because it has support from key Republicans. Ten Senators are needed to overcome any filibuster.

The Senate proposal includes:

