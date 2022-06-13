All entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed due to heavy flooding

Yellowstone National Park is temporarily closing all entrances due to heavy flooding, rockslides and extremely hazardous conditions, according to the National Park Service.

As of 11:10 a.m Monday, no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions improve and the park can make an assessment on the damage.

6/13/22 at 11:12 a.m. UPDATE: All entrances to Yellowstone National Park CLOSED temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions; Stay informed about road status and weather conditions. More: https://t.co/mymnqGMNN9 https://t.co/AIEGadQoZu — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022

Around 9:00 a.m., park representatives announced they would be closing the north entrances of the park and later closed all entrances. They also announced visitors in the northern portion of the park were being evacuated.



Initial reports state that multiple sections of road in the park have either been washed out or are covered in mud or rocks. Multiple bridges may also be impacted.

Power is out in many locations throughout the park.

The National Park Service is advising those planning to visit Yellowstone in the coming weeks to be attentive to road conditions. Many roads in the park may stay closed for an extended period of time.

Flood levels on the Yellowstone River are being measured as “beyond record levels” and rainfall is forecasted to continue for the next several days.

Stay updated on road conditions here. You can also receive alerts to your phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 or calling 307-344-2117.

