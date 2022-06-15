When will Yellowstone National Park reopen?

The National Park Service estimates that the northern portion of Yellowstone National Park will remain closed for a “substantial length of time.”

For now, there will be no inbound visitor traffic at any park entrance until conditions improve and the infrastructure is evaluated. That includes visitors with camping or lodging reservations.

Water levels in the park are expected to subside by Wednesday afternoon, but additional flooding is possible through this weekend.

Assessments of the northern loop show significant damage to sections of road between the North Entrance, Mammoth Hot Springs, Lamar Valley and Cooke City.

It’s likely roads in northern Yellowstone will remain closed for the rest of the season to allow for repairs.

Damage to the southern loop of the park appears to be less severe, and a recent news release said park officials will be assessing the damage to determine when that area can reopen. It will remain closed through June 19 at minimum.

Yellowstone’s backcountry will also be temporarily closed as the park assesses the damage to campsites, trails and bridges.

The National Park Service will be estimating how many visitors it can handle once it reopens due to the damage in the northern loop. According to a news release, it is considering a temporary reservation system for visitors.

Which roads are closed? According to the National Park Service, damaged park roads include:



North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs where the road is washed out in multiple places and a rockslide occurred in Gardner Canyon.

Tower Junction to the Northeast Entrance with a portion of the road washed out. Damage includes mudslides and downed trees.

Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction, also known as Dunraven Pass, where the road is damaged due to a mudslide.

Canyon Junction to Fishing Bridge is possibly compromised and will be closed to evaluate.

Other damage reported includes power being out in multiple locations throughout the park, and water and wastewater systems in Canyon Village and Mammoth Hot Springs impacted by flooding.

