The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, revoking the constitutional right to an abortion that has been in place for nearly 50 years.

The 5-4 decision clears the way for dozens of states, including Utah, to ban or restrict the practice, putting the country into uncharted political, legal, social and medical territory. Five of the court’s six conservative justices voted in the majority, while Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s liberal justices in opposing the decision.

The abortion landscape in Utah

With the Supreme Court’s ruling, the legality of abortion is left to each state to decide. Anticipating such a decision, the Utah Legislature passed a so-called trigger law in 2020, which bans abortions in most cases.

Now in effect, the law allows abortions only if the mother’s life is at risk, if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest, or if two physicians who practice “maternal fetal medicine” both determine that the fetus “has a defect that is uniformly diagnosable and uniformly lethal or ... has a severe brain abnormality that is uniformly diagnosable.”

Nearly half of all Utahns think abortion should be legal only in cases of rape, incest and threats to the health of the mother, according to a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll conducted in May. Only 10% said abortion should be illegal in all cases, 13% agreed that abortion should be legal up to viability — which is the current standard of about 23 weeks into a pregnancy — and 16% said it should be legal in all cases.

Utah is one of 13 states with trigger laws on the books, and a handful of states have restrictions on the books that were enacted before the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973. While Utah’s law isn’t as strict as those in states like Texas or Oklahoma, some Utahns are wary that the Republican-controlled Legislature could be motivated to enact further restrictions.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see people calling on the Legislature to do a special session ... that addresses some of these feelings on the part of hardcore ideologues within the Republican party to say, ‘We want to put in place the most restrictive reproductive rights bill possible in the state of Utah,’” House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, told Deseret News after the leaked draft.

“Today’s Republican Party is, ‘We can’t come down on reproductive rights too harshly,’” he added.

Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, who sponsored the bill to create Utah’s trigger law in 2020, said the exemptions may need to be tweaked, but he isn’t aware of a widespread movement to roll them back.

McCay said lawmakers may need to clarify if there should be a limitation on how late into a pregnancy an abortion would be allowed if the mother’s health is jeopardized, or whether there needs to be a clearer definition of rape and incest and if a case would need to be “fully adjudicated as rape.”

While some think there should be further limits on who is eligible for an exemption because of rape or incest, McCay said, he doesn’t think the law needs to go that far.

“It’s tough to balance,” he said. “Everyone’s interested in the policy for sure. But the one person who is voiceless in this process is the unborn. And we need to make sure we’re doing all we can to protect them.”

Some Republicans are already pushing for stricter rhetoric, as a proposed amendment to the Utah Republican Party’s platform would have removed the language making exemptions to preserve the life of the mother, or in cases of rape or incest.

The platform amendment was never voted on and the proposal isn’t the same as a legislative effort — but it shows at least some support from Utah GOP members to do away with exemptions.

An ‘abortion desert’ in Western states

With Utah’s trigger abortion ban going into effect, women seeking elective abortions will have to travel to neighboring Colorado for the treatment. Even for those with the financial means and time off from work to travel, that could prove to be a challenge.

For Utah women, the closest abortion clinic along a major thoroughfare is off I-70 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, which is about 369 miles from Salt Lake City.

Although a relatively small number of Utah women seek abortions in Colorado — 56 in 2021 — that number will almost certainly increase, and Utah won’t be the only state from which women travel to have an abortion.

In the Rocky Mountain states, Utah, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Idaho all have trigger laws. Colorado is one of the only states that neither restricts when an abortion can occur nor requires a waiting period after required counseling. Earlier this year, Colorado codified the right to an abortion in state law.

With the Supreme Court ruling handing the question of abortion back to the states, Colorado is now “an island in the middle of an abortion desert,” as Kristina Tocce told the Denver Gazette in May.

Planned Parenthood of the Rockies — which encompasses Colorado, New Mexico and southern Nevada — has reportedly been ramping up capacity to accommodate women seeking abortions, but the influx could make it difficult for them to find appointments.

Karrie Galloway, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, promised that “Planned Parenthood is not going away” and they will continue to “help people plan their families” however they can.

“We promise the people of Utah that we will do whatever is in our power, as we have for the past 50 years, to work within the letter and the spirit of the law, but not giving up on our mission,” Galloway said. “We will make sure that we work with anybody who gets to us to make sure that they can get the services they need.”