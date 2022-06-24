Utahns rally against overturn of Roe v. Wade, new Utah abortion law

Thousands of Utahns took to the streets in Salt Lake City on Friday evening to rally in favor of abortion rights, protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision released earlier in the day that overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

Utah's abortion prohibition bill, passed in 2020, also went into effect late Friday afternoon.

The protest began as people gathered at the Salt Lake City-County Building for a rally held by the Utah Coalition of Leftists before protesters walked up the hill to the state Capitol to combine forces with a Planned Parenthood-organized protest.

Karrie Galloway, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, said before the rally that the Supreme Court decision gives politicians permission to control what people do with their bodies, and could have effects that go beyond abortion.

"This dangerous and chilling decision will have devastating consequences in Utah and across the country, forcing people to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles for care or remain pregnant," Galloway said. "We will always fight for you and we will not back down. Together, we will rebuild and reclaim our freedom.”

Planned Parenthood is still active in Utah. During Friday's protest, she said its lobbies were packed Friday and the organization still plans to help everyone who comes the best they can where resources are available, including helping get people to other states.

Mothers, persons with disabilities, members of the LGBTQ community and people of color were among the speakers at the Planned Parenthood protest.

"It's just an amazing world, the reproductive roundtable world of Utah," Galloway said.

Utah's SB174 trigger ban took effect shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. It prohibits elective abortions except in circumstances that involve rape, incest or a medical emergency. Speakers at the Salt Lake City-County building protest announced that it had gone into effect during their event, which led to an outcry from disappointed people in the crowd.

It was approved by Utah Legislature's general counsel hours after legislative leaders announced that the Supreme Court opinion was sent for a review. Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said he expected it to take effect in a few days, but it was approved within a few hours.

Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson also issued a joint statement in support of the Supreme Court ruling and said the administration is committed to supporting women and families, encouraging more steps to support mothers, pregnant women and children.

"This administration has been dedicated to giving a voice to the most vulnerable in our society, including the unborn. We wholeheartedly support this Supreme Court ruling and are encouraged to see abortion law will be left to elected state representatives," the statement said.

Utah is one of 13 states with an abortion trigger law. There are also states with abortion restrictions that were enacted before the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973.

Salt Lake police said Friday they were "prepared to support safe and peaceful marches" allowing people to express their views on the decision.

The Utah Department of Health Office of Vital Statistics shows that Utah's abortion rate has dropped by 48% since 1990, despite a significant rise in population. It also says 65% of women seeking abortion cited socioeconomic reasons and 41% of the women were married.

The website shows there were 2,776 abortions performed in Utah in 2019, compared to 46,832 births. Of those abortions, only 14 would have been legal under the Utah trigger law based on rape or medical issues, though the data does not report incest.

