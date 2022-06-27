Judge issues temporary restraining order, banning Utah abortion law from taking effect

A Utah judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday, blocking Utah's new abortion law, SB174, from taking effect.

The restraining order is good for 14 days. Planned Parenthood of Utah asked for the restraining order while its lawsuit claiming the law violates the Utah Constitution is considered in the courts. Planned Parenthood officials told the court it will seek a preliminary injunction in the next two weeks, which would prevent the law from going into effect for longer if granted.

Utah’s trigger abortion law went into effect on Friday evening following a decision earlier that day by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization which overturned the Roe v. Wade decision. The new Utah law says abortions in Utah are only legal if the mother's life is at risk, if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest, or if two physicians who practice "maternal-fetal medicine" both determine that the fetus has a severe defect.

Third District Court Judge Andrew Stone granted a request from Planned Parenthood to allow an emergency hearing to discuss whether there should be a temporary restraining order in the case. The restraining order will temporarily allow abortions to continue occurring as they were in Utah prior to the Supreme Court decision.

Julie Murray, an attorney representing Planned Parenthood, argued that delaying abortions can cause harm to health and reduce a woman’s access to abortion. She said the stakes are high, asking the court to consider how people could be harmed by the law.

“A week can make a substantial difference in the likelihood that someone is ever able to obtain an abortion,” she said.

Planned Parenthood said it was scheduled to perform at least 12 abortions on Monday and asked the court to address the issue by Monday in its request for a hearing.

Tyler Green, who represents the state of Utah, said the state did not have much time to prepare before the hearing on Monday. He said he understands that the plaintiffs believe their case is urgent.

He said the complaint cites 10 constitutional provisions, but none of them should be considered to be talking about abortion based off of the language in the code.

Murray responded by saying that the Utah Constitution, which she said has more affirmative rights than the U.S. Constitution, is clear in saying men and women should have the same rights. She said although the people writing the Constitution may not have been thinking of abortion, they understood that what the code means would change over time.

Planned Parenthood's lawsuit, which was filed on Saturday, claims that the law violates the Utah Constitution and the organization asked the court for a declaration that it does and a temporary restraining order that would keep the law from being enforced.

"Utahns who have relied on safe, legal access to abortion — access that has existed for at least five decades — will lose the right to determine the composition of their families and whether and when to become parents; their entitlement to be free from discriminatory state laws that perpetuate stereotypes about women and their proper societal role; the right to bodily autonomy and to be free from involuntary servitude; and the right to make private health care decisions and to keep those health care decisions free from public scrutiny," the lawsuit states.

In the complaint, Planned Parenthood said the law would be "catastrophic for Utahns" if it remains in place and argued it would criminalize health care providers and force survivors of sexual assault to disclose personal information in order to receive care.

Karrie Galloway, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, said in a statement, "Planned Parenthood will never stop standing with and fighting for the rights of our patients and providers. Not now, not ever."

The lawsuit named Utah, Attorney General Sean Reyes, Gov. Spencer Cox, and Mark Steinagel, director of the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing. At this point, none of these parties have filed responses to the lawsuit.

Stone set another hearing in the matter for July 13 to consider the preliminary injunction request Planned Parenthood plans to file and the response from Utah.

This story will be updated.

