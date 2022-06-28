Months of campaigning come down to today in Utah GOP primary election

Thousands of Utahns have already cast their ballots by mail in the Republican primary election in which one U.S. senator and all four congressmen face challenges from within the GOP.

More people will vote in person or drop off their ballots today before polls close at 8 p.m.

In the Senate race, incumbent Sen. Mike Lee has two challengers — former state legislator Becky Edwards and business and community leader Ally Isom. Lee has not faced a primary election since his first run for office in 2010, which he narrowly won.

A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll last month showed Lee with a wide lead over Edwards and Isom. Both challengers say Lee is out of touch with Utahns and that the state needs new leadership in Washington.

Independent candidate Evan McMullin is waiting for the winner of today’s Republican Senate primary. In an unprecedented move, the Utah Democratic Party, voted to not nominate a Senate candidate.

Jessie Berggren inserts her ballot into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. It will be available to accept ballots until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah’s four incumbent congressmen also have primary election challengers, including one for the first time since being elected in 2012.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Chris Stewart faces Salt Lake attorney Erin Rider, who gathered voter signatures to get on the primary ballot. She is the first candidate to force Stewart into a primary.

Rep. John Curtis has a familiar opponent in the 3rd Congressional District. Former state lawmaker Chris Herrod is on the ballot with Curtis for the third time since 2017.

Both of Utah’s freshmen representatives, Blake Moore and Burgess Owens, are also being challenged within the GOP.

Moore faces Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon in the 1st Congressional District.

In the 4th Congressional District, Jake Hunsaker is taking on Owens, who refused to debate leading up to the election.