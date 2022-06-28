A Utah home gained $1 million in value in 6 months. And then it got vandalized

A Salt Lake City home worth $1.6 million was recently vandalized, with the words “$600k — $1.6 in one year?!?! Go away greedy flippers!” spray-painted in large pink letters on the side of the house, according to a broker’s viral TikTok video.

Business Insider reports that, according to public records, the house was listed and sold online for $675,000 in September 2021. In May, after the property was renovated, it sold for $1.6 million.

Viral video: Becca Summer, a Utah real estate broker, uploaded the video to TikTok last month, gaining over 2.5 million views.



She followed up with a video showing the before and after images of the renovations. The home had been significantly updated and renovated.

Insider states that a police report for the vandalism has been filed and that the “investigation remains ongoing.”

“Y’all have no idea how bad the market is,” a commenter on TikTok said. “Regular ... people can’t get houses and then THIS happens. Housing isn’t affordable anymore.”

However, another commenter added, “The neighbors are always mad until it’s their turn to sell.”

Salt Lake City housing market: Katie McKellar for the Deseret News reported that Salt Lake City was among the top five metro areas in the United States for the biggest increases in median sales price.



As of March, median house prices had increased to $516,759. That’s 26% higher than the median price of $410,00 in February 2021.

In some areas of Salt Lake County, the median price of a single family home was as high as $630,000 in April, Deseret News states.

What does the future hold? McKellar reports that experts think it would “likely take an economic sea change — sweeping layoffs, foreclosures and a dismal job market — to drastically disrupt Utah’s housing price trajectory and send statewide prices spiraling downward.”

