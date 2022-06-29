Why the federal government is sending monkeypox vaccine to Utah

At least 20 doses of monkeypox vaccine are headed to Utah, and more could be on the way.

Utah is one of 32 states and jurisdictions as of Tuesday that had requested the smallpox vaccine deemed effective in treating and preventing monkeypox. The vaccine is being distributed as part of the Biden administration’s response to the global outbreak of the virus that now includes three identified cases in Salt Lake County.

The Salt Lake County Health Department is already working on a distribution plan to get the vaccine to those considered at high risk for monkeypox, currently primarily men who have sex with men, but is still waiting to hear how many doses will be available and when they’ll arrive, spokesman Nicholas Rupp said.

Neither the three people with confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country nor anyone they came in contact with needs the shots, Rupp said. The two Salt Lake County men who became Utah’s first cases in May after returning from a European trip have recovered and he said the state’s third case, also a county resident, is doing good.

All of the infected people voluntarily isolated until they were fully healed from the effects of the virus, which often starts with a rash that turns into fluid-filled pustules that scab over before eventually falling off. Besides prolonged close contact, monkeypox can also be spread through bedding and other materials.

Utah Department of Health spokeswoman Charla Haley said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has agreed to send the state 20 doses of the smallpox vaccine being released from the nation’s strategic stockpile. She said there is a call with the federal agency scheduled later Wednesday about future doses.

The White House announced plans Tuesday to provide the Jynneos vaccine nationwide to individuals at high risk to mitigate the spread of monkeypox, a disease that had largely been confined to parts of Africa until the latest outbreak.

So far, more than 9,000 doses of vaccine, along with 300 courses of antiviral smallpox treatments, have been deployed and another 296,000 doses will be allocated over the coming weeks, including 56,000 immediately, the administration said, promising a total of 1.6 additional doses will become available.

Because smallpox was eradicated and routine vaccination ended in the United States in 1972, the vaccine has been stored by the federal government. Utah and other states that don’t have a share of the nation’s smallpox vaccine stockpile would have to wait up to 72 hours for doses to be transferred by the federal government.

Public health officials have said that would still be enough time to make a difference, since it is believed smallpox vaccine administered within four days of exposure to monkeypox provides protection against developing the disease, and within 14 days, may reduce its severity.

There are at least 244 monkeypox cases confirmed in the United States, and more than 4,300 worldwide.

