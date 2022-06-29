Murder suspect identified as Ohio woman’s husband years after she was found dead in Utah

A woman's family has finally received answers nearly 24 years after she was found dead along the highway in Garfield County, as investigators say DNA technology helped them identify her husband as her killer.

Police identified the “Maidenwater victim” in 2018 as law enforcement in Youngstown, Ohio, updated their missing persons files, including that of Linda Reyes-Geddes, 38, who disappeared after allegedly leaving on a trip from Ohio to Dallas and then to Mexico to visit her family. It is unknown if she ever made it to Dallas.

DNA evidence gathered through new technology helped investigators from Utah and Ohio identify her likely killer as Edward Geddes, her husband. He died by suicide in 2001 in Nevada.

On April 20, 1998, an unidentified deceased female was located along state Route 276 near Maidenwater Spring in Utah's Garfield County. When investigators arrived, they found a woman in her late 30s to mid-40s covered with plastic bags, wrapped in duct tape, tied with rope, and placed inside a sleeping bag before being wrapped in a carpet. Despite an exhaustive investigation by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation, the woman was not identified, and the case went cold.

That is until Ohio police updated Reyes-Geddes' missing persons file and obtained a picture of Reyes-Geddes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It was the first picture police had ever received of the missing woman.

A private citizen in California linked the two cases. Two of Reyes-Geddes' family members traveled to the U.S. Consulate in Monterrey, Mexico, to offer DNA swabs and a match was made.

During the investigation, police looked into a potential connection to convicted serial killer Scott Kimball, who killed at least four people and is suspected in numerous other unsolved murders. But Davis said he was ultimately ruled out as a suspect.

This story will be updated.

