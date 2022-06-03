Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 3, 2022 | 
Utah Police/Courts Davis County

Left lane loafers, move over. If you’re stuck behind one? Don’t call 911, Davis County says

Irritated drivers have been calling Davis County dispatchers to report left lane loafers

By Jacob Scholl, KSL.com
   
SHARE Left lane loafers, move over. If you’re stuck behind one? Don’t call 911, Davis County says
A Davis County Sheriff vehicle is pictured at the Davis County Jail in Farmington on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

A Davis County Sheriff vehicle is pictured at the Davis County Jail in Farmington on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid being “left lane loafers” — a driver that doesn’t move over so others can pass.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

The Davis County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid being "left lane loafers" — a driver that doesn't move over so others can pass.

The agency is also reminding the public not to call 911 or nonemergency dispatchers to report slow drivers in passing lanes.

Davis County dispatchers received nearly a dozen calls over the weekend about so-called left lane loafers, as many drivers were irritated that others were plugging up passing lanes, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office.

While slower drivers are required to move right in order for other cars to pass, people should not report those who don't move over, the sheriff's office said.

"While we sympathize with this irritation, please do not call 911 or the nonemergency line to report it," the post says.

Stephanie Dinsmore, a sheriff's office spokeswoman, said "it's fairly typical" for dispatchers to receive calls from upset drivers about other drivers plugging up passing lanes.

The sheriff's office said drivers should call 911 if they witness unsafe, erratic driving; or if a driver appears to be intoxicated.

Next Up In Police/Courts
Utah County attorney, sheriff trade angry barbs over sex abuse investigation
Sandy crash victim has long recovery ahead, family says
Climate change behind ruling that could grant wolverines strict protections
Utah families file lawsuit with ACLU against transgender student athlete ban
East High School students walk out to protest gun violence
Here are the states with the strictest gun laws in America