Thursday, June 30, 2022 | 
Utah The West Outdoors

Yellowstone to reopen entire park in time for Fourth of July

By  Carlene Coombs
   
Tourists walk along a boardwalk in Upper Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

Tourists walk along a boardwalk in Upper Geyser Basin on June 22, 2022, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. The park is reopening its flood-damaged north loop at noon on Saturday, July 2, in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Park officials say the roads from Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs, to Tower-Roosevelt, to Canyon Junction and back to Norris Junction will be open. The loop is reopening nearly three weeks after massive flooding forced thousands to flee the park as water, rocks and mud washed out bridges and roads

Matthew Brown, Associated Press

Yellowstone National Park will reopen the north loop Saturday, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Park officials made the announcement in a news release Thursday and added that the alternating license plate system, which reduced the amount of visitors in the park, will be suspended. About 93% of the parks roadways will be open, official said.

The park closed June 13 after heavy flooding washed away roads, damaged buildings and forced evacuations. The south loop reopened on June 22.

“We’re pleased to reopen the north loop of Yellowstone to the visiting public less than three weeks after this major flood event,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the news release.

Federal Highway Administration engineers completed bridge and road safety inspections. Additionally, temporary repairs were made to the wastewater system and can accommodate day use in the north loop.

Yellowstone park visitors will now have access to:

  • Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs.
  • Mammoth Hot Springs to Tower-Roosevelt.
  • Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass).

The north and northeast entrance roads will remain closed to vehicle traffic and travelers can access the north loop through the east, west and south entrances.

Visitors can access the north and northeast entrances on foot for fishing and hiking and park officials will be evaluating bicycle usage through the entrances in the near future.

Most of Yellowstone’s south backcountry will reopen for overnight use starting July 1, though some trails and campsite may still be under repair.

For those looking to visit Yellowstone soon, keep updated on road and park conditions here.

