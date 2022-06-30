Yellowstone to reopen entire park in time for Fourth of July

Yellowstone National Park will reopen the north loop Saturday, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Park officials made the announcement in a news release Thursday and added that the alternating license plate system, which reduced the amount of visitors in the park, will be suspended. About 93% of the parks roadways will be open, official said.

The park closed June 13 after heavy flooding washed away roads, damaged buildings and forced evacuations. The south loop reopened on June 22.

“We’re pleased to reopen the north loop of Yellowstone to the visiting public less than three weeks after this major flood event,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the news release.

⚠️ 6/30 UPDATE ⚠️

Yellowstone to reopen north loop July 2 and suspend Alternating License Plate System, 93% of roadways will be open! Learn more: https://t.co/mymnqGvcVB pic.twitter.com/fP2770MlfE — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 30, 2022

Federal Highway Administration engineers completed bridge and road safety inspections. Additionally, temporary repairs were made to the wastewater system and can accommodate day use in the north loop.

Yellowstone park visitors will now have access to:



Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs.

Mammoth Hot Springs to Tower-Roosevelt.

Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass).

The north and northeast entrance roads will remain closed to vehicle traffic and travelers can access the north loop through the east, west and south entrances.

Visitors can access the north and northeast entrances on foot for fishing and hiking and park officials will be evaluating bicycle usage through the entrances in the near future.

Most of Yellowstone’s south backcountry will reopen for overnight use starting July 1, though some trails and campsite may still be under repair.

For those looking to visit Yellowstone soon, keep updated on road and park conditions here.