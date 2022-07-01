Facebook Twitter
New and old ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Utah this weekend

Fourth of July events in Salt Lake, Utah, Davis and Weber counties include farmers markets and concerts

By  Rebecca Olds
   
SHARE New and old ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Utah this weekend
Skydivers drop onto the field at 36th annual Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, July 2, 2016.

Weston Kenney, Deseret News

Events counting down to the Fourth of July are already well underway, but there’s still time to find something fun to do with your family. Upcoming events in Utah include hot air balloon rides, farmers markets, live entertainment and more. 

Here’s a list of some fun, fresh ways to celebrate Independence Day:

Salt Lake County

  • Laser Light Night: Since Salt Lake County is discouraging the use of fireworks, officials chose to replace the annual fireworks show with a laser light display. It will start at dusk and last 15 to 20 minutes at Jordan Park on Saturday, July 2. 
  • The Gateway’s Fourth of July celebration: The Gateway claims to be “the best entertainment destination Salt Lake City has to offer” and on July 4 it will host events such as lawn games, karaoke and face painting. Live entertainment will start at 5 p.m. and end with a fireworks display.

Utah County

  • Balloon Fest: This yearly festival has been a crowd-stopper in Provo for 38 years. On Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the balloons will glow. On Saturday morning and Monday morning from 6 to 8 a.m., the balloons will fill and fly. Participants are free to walk around and be entertained as pilots compete in balloon popping from 200 to 300 feet off the ground.
  • Family street dance after Stadium of Fire: A lesser-known tradition at the Stadium of Fire show is the family-friendly dance party. It features a paid DJ and takes place on the west side of the stadium after the show. 
Weber County

  • North Ogden Cherry Days: The festival is an all-day event where you can jump in at any time. It begins at 7 a.m. with a sunrise patriotism ceremony on Monday and features a 5K, children’s bike parade and entertainment, including a petting zoo and fire truck spray. It will wrap up at the end of the day with a concert and firework display at 10 p.m. 
  • Snowbasin’s Blues, Brews, & BBQ: To escape the heat, head up to Snowbasin Resort’s Earl’s Lodge Patio to listen to national and local artists perform with a drink in your hand and food on your plate. On Sunday, music runs from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10. 

Davis County

  • Kaysville and Fruit Heights Fourth of July Celebration: What makes this event unique is its interfaith devotional on Sunday night. Guest speakers Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Col. Craig R. Andrle, 388th Wing Commander at Hill Air Force Base, will appear at Davis High School auditorium and be accompanied by special patriotic musical numbers from the band.
  • Centerville Celebration: Do you have a spikeball lover in your life? Friday night at the community park, a spikeball competition will get underway starting at 6 p.m. You can sign up at utahroundnet.com. Other games for the family including laser tag and bounce houses all day Saturday, July 2.
