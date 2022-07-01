New and old ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Utah this weekend

Events counting down to the Fourth of July are already well underway, but there’s still time to find something fun to do with your family. Upcoming events in Utah include hot air balloon rides, farmers markets, live entertainment and more.

Here’s a list of some fun, fresh ways to celebrate Independence Day:

Salt Lake County

Laser Light Night: Since Salt Lake County is discouraging the use of fireworks, officials chose to replace the annual fireworks show with a laser light display. It will start at dusk and last 15 to 20 minutes at Jordan Park on Saturday, July 2.

The Gateway’s Fourth of July celebration: The Gateway claims to be “the best entertainment destination Salt Lake City has to offer” and on July 4 it will host events such as lawn games, karaoke and face painting. Live entertainment will start at 5 p.m. and end with a fireworks display.

Utah County

Balloon Fest: This yearly festival has been a crowd-stopper in Provo for 38 years. On Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the balloons will glow. On Saturday morning and Monday morning from 6 to 8 a.m., the balloons will fill and fly. Participants are free to walk around and be entertained as pilots compete in balloon popping from 200 to 300 feet off the ground.

Family street dance after Stadium of Fire: A lesser-known tradition at the Stadium of Fire show is the family-friendly dance party. It features a paid DJ and takes place on the west side of the stadium after the show.

Weber County

North Ogden Cherry Days: The festival is an all-day event where you can jump in at any time. It begins at 7 a.m. with a sunrise patriotism ceremony on Monday and features a 5K, children’s bike parade and entertainment, including a petting zoo and fire truck spray. It will wrap up at the end of the day with a concert and firework display at 10 p.m.

Snowbasin’s Blues, Brews, & BBQ: To escape the heat, head up to Snowbasin Resort’s Earl’s Lodge Patio to listen to national and local artists perform with a drink in your hand and food on your plate. On Sunday, music runs from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

Davis County