Monday, July 18, 2022 | 
Stay cool: Intense physical activity, record temperatures raise risk of heat stroke

Sources confirm former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke in Texas apartment

By  Marjorie Cortez Marjorie Cortez
Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries the football in a game against the New York Giants.

Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team’s NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sept. 20, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. Barber, who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was 38. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys.

Donna McWilliam, Associated Press

Record high temperatures in Utah and elsewhere in the country mean people must take steps to protect themselves from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, particularly those whose activities involve intense physical exertion.

Proper hydration is critical, as is proper gear and exercising in the early morning or evening, experts say.

“Make sure you have a hat, sunglasses and some light-fitting clothing so that you can protect yourself from the heat,” Dr. Scott McIntosh, emergency physician for the University of Utah Health, told KSL-TV.

“Also make sure to bring plenty of water and/or sports drinks and just some good snacks to make sure that your body’s fueled well for these adventures.”

McIntosh’s advice is timely given record high temperatures in Utah, 107 degrees in Salt Lake City on Sunday, which tied the all-time hottest temperature ever recorded in the city, according to the KSL Weather Center.

High temperatures this week are forecast in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

As Utah copes with record heat, new reports have revealed that former NFL running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke in a Frisco, Texas apartment on June 1.

Barber, 38, was found dead in the Dallas-area apartment with a bathtub faucet running, the unit’s thermostat set to 91 degrees, the heat turned on with exercise equipment in the apartment, according to a USA Today report.

A coroner’s report indicates Barber, who retired from the NFL after the 2011 season, “was known to exercise in sauna-like conditions,” USA Today reported.

Heat stroke is one of the most severe heat-related illnesses, U. Health’s McIntosh said.

“The organs at those high temperatures are really just literally being cooked,” he said. “And so it’s essential to reverse the heat process as quick and as aggressively as you can.”

