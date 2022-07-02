Where you can — and can’t — light off personal fireworks in Utah this year

It's illegal to light off personal fireworks in Utah for most of the year. That changes in July.

Fireworks can legally be launched from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 2 through July 5, and again on July 22 to July 25. The window extends to midnight on the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day.

While personal fireworks are legal again beginning Saturday, there are still some stipulations. Municipalities across the state have the ability to designate areas where fireworks are and aren't legal, or even ban them altogether. Given the state's drought and fire risks, Gov. Spencer Cox said last month that it's important for everyone to study these maps if they plan to light off personal fireworks this July.

"We all have a responsibility ... to help exercise good fire sense to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and to not burn the state down," he said. "Using fireworks in nonapproved areas — near dry grass and brush — and not having a proper way to extinguish a fire has been disastrous in the past and could be again this year. If you're open to just skipping fireworks, it's a great year to do that. But if you are going to use fireworks, you have to use them responsibly."

Lighting off fireworks outside of approved timeframes and outside of approved areas may result in a fine of up to $1,000 plus possible additional costs if illegal discharge results in a fire.

With that in mind, here are all the changes to where fireworks can and can't be launched this year.

Areas where fireworks are banned altogether

There are much fewer municipal areas where fireworks are entirely banned this year when compared to July of last year. One reason for this is that drought isn't as exceptional as it was at this time last year, at least according to U.S. Drought Monitor standards. The other reason is that monsoon moisture patterns arrived early in the state this year, whereas their arrival was still uncertain heading into July last year.

Despite that, there are still some areas where you aren't allowed to light off any fireworks anywhere within the boundaries of the location, including:

All unincorporated private land or state and federally managed public lands, including national parks and areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management or Utah Department of Natural Resources

Apple Valley, Washington County

Elk Ridge, Utah County

Park City, where the ban also includes any non-permitted open fires within city boundaries

Rockville, Washington County

Stockton, Tooele County

Communities where fireworks are allowed, with some restrictions

These are communities that released updated firework restrictions in 2022.

Some places use the same restrictions every year. For communities not listed below, please check with the Utah Department of Public Safety or with your local fire department to ensure fireworks rules in your area.

Bluffdale

Fireworks are allowed except in:

Areas east and south of the current and proposed Porter Rockwell Boulevard, including land bordering the Camp Williams Military Reservation

East of the railroad tracks

North of 14400 South

Anywhere within 50 yards of the Jordan River or any canal within city limits

A map of the restrictions can be found here.

Bryce Canyon City

Personal fireworks may only be ignited at the Bryce Canyon Country Rodeo dirt arena, 115 E. 100 North, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the days when fireworks are legal in Utah. They are illegal everywhere else in the community.

Cedar City

Fireworks are permitted within most parts of city limits but not near wildland-urban interface areas. An interactive map showing all areas where fireworks are allowed and are not permitted can be found here.

Cottonwood Heights

Fireworks are banned in most locations east of 2700 East, as well as other wildland-urban interface areas scattered throughout the city limits. A map of the restrictions can be found here.

Farmington

Fireworks are permitted in all areas within city limits except for areas east of Main Street from the northern boundary to State Street and 200 East from State Street to the southern boundaries. A map of the restrictions can be found here.

Holladay

Fireworks are permitted everywhere but areas east of 1300 East within city limits.

Layton

All fireworks are banned in areas east of U.S. Highway 89. Aerial fireworks are restricted in:

Areas north of the Bernard Fisher Highway from 650 East to the eastern boundaries

Areas east of Church Street from Bernard Fisher Highway to Fairfield Road

Areas east of Fairfield Road from Church Street to Cherry Lane

Areas east of 2050 East from Cherry Lane to the southern boundary

Andy Adams and Sandridge parks are also designated by the city as areas safe for aerial fireworks. An interactive map of all the restrictions can be found here.

Logan

Fireworks are permitted everywhere but:

Areas west of 600 West from the northern boundary to 200 South

Areas west of 1000 West from the 200 South to the southern boundary

Areas east of 1200 East from the northern boundary to Canyon Road

Areas east of 600 East from Canyon Road to 200 North

Areas east of Crockett Avenue/Riverside Drive from Canyon Road to Center Street

Areas east of the Logan River from Center Street to the southern boundary

A map of the restrictions can be found here.

Moab

Fireworks are not allowed in any parkways, public trails or pedestrian paths; within 200 feet of Pack Creek or Mill Creek; or within 20 feet of any structure or combustible material. They are also banned at all city parks except for the Center Street Ball Fields.

Aerial fireworks, firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, comets and mortars are not allowed, per city code.

Ogden

Fireworks are allowed in all areas except for those east of Harrison Boulevard and Mountain Road, as well as areas by the Ogden and Weber rivers. A map of the restrictions can be found here.

Payson

Fireworks are permitted except for:

All wildland, canyon or foothill areas

Land used for agricultural purposes even in incorporated areas of the city

Everything south and east starting on Main Street to 1150 South, east to Payson Canyon Road, north to 800 South, east to 600, north 400 south, east to Goosenest Drive and then to Gladstan Golf Course

Areas east, south and west of Strawberry Highline Canal, including in and around Payson Solid Waste Land Fill and Payson Canyon Park

More details about the restrictions can be found here.

Provo

Fireworks are allowed except for:

Areas east of Canyon Road from the northern boundary to Foothill Drive

Areas east of Timpview Drive from Foothill Drive to 2200 North

Areas east of 900 East from 2200 North to Birch Lane

Areas east of 1200 East to 820 North

Areas east of Hillsdale Lane from 820 North to Seven Peaks Boulevard

Areas south and east of Seven Peaks Boulevard from Hillsdale Lane to Center Street

Areas east of 900 East from Center Street to 300 South

Areas east of Slate Canyon Drive from 300 South 1320 South

Areas east of U.S. Highway 89 from 1320 South to the sound boundary

More details about the restrictions can be found here. A map of the restrictions can be found here.

Roy

Fireworks are permitted in areas except for in and around:

The Denver and Rio Grande Trail within city limits

Bamberger Tracks

Layton Canal and any other Weber Basin Water property, including the reservoir at 5200 South and 3750 West

Property at 4800 S. Midland Drive and 5000 S. Midland Drive to 3500 West; west from 4800 South to 5000 South

Ogden City Airport property

Riverdale Road north to 4400 South, along 1750 West, Airport Road and 1600 West

More details about the restrictions can be found here. A map of the restrictions can be found here.

Salt Lake City

Personal fireworks are again permitted in the city after they were banned last year. However, they are not permitted at city parks or around the Jordan River Parkway Trail and in areas:

North of South Temple

West of Redwood Road

East of 900 East

A map of restrictions can be found here.



To keep our beautiful city safe, please be mindful of the personal fireworks restrictions @SLCfire has in place. Fireworks are prohibited in many parts of the city due to fire risk. Visit https://t.co/KEPgjDJdrY for more info. Better yet, check out the City's laser light shows. pic.twitter.com/1llqhswa43 — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) July 1, 2022

Sandy

Fireworks are banned in areas:

East of 1300 East

In and around parks and trails, including Dimple Dell Regional Park and the Sandy Amphitheater

West of 300 West within city limits

A full map of restrictions can be found here.

Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue published a list naming dozens of streets where aerial firework restrictions are located on both sides of the listed streets back on June 21. That list can be found here.

The city also published a map of where fireworks can and can't be launched, which can be found here.

South Jordan

Fireworks are allowed except for:

Wildland-urban interface areas

Brush-covered and dry grass-covered borders to South Jordan

Areas within 200 feet of waterways, canyons, washes, ravines or similar areas within city limits

On all property owned by the city

Within Daybreak

More details can be found here.

St. George

Fireworks are legal except for areas:

Within 200 feet of dry washes and drainages; river and stream corridors; hillsides, plateaus and mesa tops; and undeveloped open space or natural terrain

In the development north of Snow Canyon Parkway on state Route 18, including The Ledges development

Centennial, Dixie Downs, 1100 East, Firehouse, JC Snow, Millcreek, Sandtown, Shadow Mountain, Silkwood and Tawa Pond parks will also be open to light off fireworks. Other parks do not permit the use of fireworks.

More details about restrictions can be found here. A map of restrictions can be found here.

Washington City

Washington City's restrictions are found mostly by wildland-urban interfaces within the city limits, including the Virgin River. A full map of restrictions can be found here.

Wellington

The Carbon County city banned all aerial fireworks that launch at least 25 feet in the air this year. Ground fireworks can be launched but not in areas:

Within 200 feet of a waterway

With heavy vegetation

Within 25 feet of combustible materials

Residents are also told to have a "continuous water supply" nearby in case of a fire.

West Valley City

Fireworks are allowed in the city except for:

Along the Jordan River Parkway and any property adjacent to it

Along 6400 West from 4700 South to 5400 South

All city parks and properties

Areas within 100 feet of any irrigation canals

Areas west of state Route 111

Areas within 100 feet of flammable objects or 20 feet of any residences, dwellings or other structures.

A full interactive map of restrictions can be found here.