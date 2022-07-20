Utah’s iconic phone call burger joint known as The Training Table might be coming back following a six year closure.

After posting a cryptic message on its website this week stating, “Tasty things coming soon…” the restaurant hinted at a possible return.

The popular chain, with locations in Salt Lake City, Holladay, Layton, Riverton and Sandy closed its doors back in 2016.

The last Facebook message from the business read, “As we fondly look back on our past 39 years, we could not begin to thank our customers enough for all of their support.”

The restaurant thanked the customers, staff, and vendors for making the chain a ‘Utah Original’ and announced their closure for the foreseeable future.

Training Table closed its doors after lawsuits involving family members who owned and operated the restaurant chain.

According to the Deseret News, the CEO and president of Training Table, Stephanie Chard, originally filed the lawsuit against her father, Kent, who founded the restaurant in 1977. She sought damages for the loss of “past, present, and future business opportunities,” Food Cuisine reported.

Kent Chard filed a countersuit saying his daughter caused him “extreme mental distress, humiliation, anguish, and emotional and physical injuries as well as economic losses.”

Could the beloved telephone burger restaurant be coming back to business? Utahns will just have to wait and see for “Tasty things coming soon…”

