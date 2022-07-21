Facebook Twitter
Multiple people hospitalized after armed person lit Centerville home on fire, police say

By  Arianne Brown, KSL.com
A house in Centerville becomes fully engulfed in flames after a home invasion by an armed individual who lit the house on fire Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Wendi Shegrud

Multiple people have been sent to the hospital and a person is in custody after police said an armed individual lit a house on fire during a home invasion in Centerville on Thursday.

The home is located near 300 East and 1825 North in Centerville. Officials said the person who has been detained was "armed and then lit the house on fire."

The home was "fully engulfed" and "completely destroyed" by the fire, with at least two other homes damaged in the blaze set by an "intruder who is unknown to homeowners," the Centerville Police Department tweeted.

"Officers pulled the suspect from (the) home while it was on fire" though the person resisted arrest, police said. That person was also transported to the hospital and officers at the scene were treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

This story will be updated.

