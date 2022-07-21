Multiple people hospitalized after armed person lit Centerville home on fire, police say

Multiple people have been sent to the hospital and a person is in custody after police said an armed individual lit a house on fire during a home invasion in Centerville on Thursday.

The home is located near 300 East and 1825 North in Centerville. Officials said the person who has been detained was "armed and then lit the house on fire."

The home was "fully engulfed" and "completely destroyed" by the fire, with at least two other homes damaged in the blaze set by an "intruder who is unknown to homeowners," the Centerville Police Department tweeted.

The house fire resulted after an intruder who is unknown to home owners entered home reportedly armed and started a fire in the home. Home was fully involved when officers arrived. — Centerville Police Dept (@cpdutah) July 21, 2022

"Officers pulled the suspect from (the) home while it was on fire" though the person resisted arrest, police said. That person was also transported to the hospital and officers at the scene were treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

This story will be updated.

