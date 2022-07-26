Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now

Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the fire activity is confined to the American West, where there are currently nine fires burning over 1,000 acres and less than 80% contained.

As the region continues to cope with a historic drought and a windy summer, here’s what you need to know:



Two pilots died in a helicopter crash along the Idaho-Montana border Thursday fighting the Moose fire, the country’s largest at over 32,000 acres.

In California, the Oak fire outside of Yosemite National Park grew to become the state’s largest of the year.

Several small fires were started in Utah over the holiday weekend, including a brush fire along Interstate 80 and a firework-induced blaze in Weber Canyon. But for the most part, the state avoided any major fires amid Pioneer Day celebrations.

At over 11,700 acres, the Halfway Hill fire in Millard County remains Utah’s largest blaze this year, although it has been reduced to mostly smoke as firefighters in the area work to prevent future flare ups.

Air quality in Utah is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in Davis, Utah and Salt Lake counties for the rest of the week.

There were no red flag warnings in Utah as of Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday, July 26

Fires in Utah

Halfway Hill Fire: Crews have successfully reduced the Halfway Hill fire, the Beehive State’s largest this year, to a simmer. Smoke is still visible from Fillmore as firefighters work the perimeter to prevent future flare-ups.



Area burned: 11,700 acres

11,700 acres Containment: 77%

77% Area precipitation is expected Tuesday, but officials warn things could dry up later in the week, resulting in increased fire risk.

The cause is under investigation, but Millard County sheriff’s deputies arrested four people in connection to the fire.

Dodge Springs Fire: Burning along the Nevada-Utah border is the Dodge Springs fire, caused by lightning and discovered on July 21.



Area burned: 5,612 acres

5,612 acres Containment: 10%

10% Over a half inch of moisture fell over the fire Monday, and more precipitation is expected Tuesday and possibly Wednesday — but officials warn there are still areas of heat in the fire’s footprint.

There are no evacuations or road closures related to the Dodge Springs fire, burning in a remote corner of Utah and Nevada.

Pioneer Day fires: A handful of minor blazes made things a bit smokey over the holiday weekend, but crews were able to prevent major blow ups, aided in part by some rain.



A Delta plane blew a tire, resulting in a small blaze by the Salt Lake City International Airport.

A house in Goshen was destroyed after fireworks ignited hale bales, which then spread. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Department, there were no injuries. And in Magna, nine people were displaced, according to the Red Cross, after neighborhood fireworks damaged a home.

Using multiple helicopter buckets, crews were able to contain a half-acre fire in the Lone Peak Wilderness in American Fork Canyon.

A small brush fire was extinguished after it grew to about 1 acre on Monday along Interstate 80 near Wanship in Summit County.

Fires burning across the West

Oak Fire: California’s biggest wildfire of the year is here.

The second fire to burn outside of Yosemite National Park this year, the Oak fire prompted mandatory evacuations for at least 6,000 people and damaged 41 structures, according to Cal Fire.



Area burned: 18,087 acres.

18,087 acres. Containment: 26%

26% With over 1,600 structures threatened and thousands of people evacuated, members of a local militia took it upon themselves to help evacuate the small town of Mariposa.

“We’re part of the community,” militia member Daniel Latner told Mercury News. “We’re watching our own community burn down, and even though a lot of the members that came to help, they’re spread out, we’re all part of the same unit, and this is what we do.”

About 20 members of the California State Militia 2nd Regiment showed up with a food truck to feed evacuees, eliciting praise from the local sheriff’s department and skepticism from some residents, according to Mercury News.



Although the Oak fire is the largest in California this year, it pales in comparison to previous fires in the state — including the Dixie fire, which torched over 960,000 acres in 2021 and the Complex fire, the largest wildfire ever in California at over 1 million acres.

Moose fire: Idaho is home to the country’s largest active fire, according to NASA data, which on Thursday claimed the lives of two pilots.

The Moose fire was discovered on July 17. The cause is still under investigation.

