‘Unprecedented’ give glimpse into Trump family, events leading to Capitol riot

Politico obtained and published the trailer for “Unprecedented” on Tuesday, previewing an upcoming docuseries about the Trump family by British filmmaker Alex Holder.

The trailer was among footage turned over to the House Jan. 6 committee under subpoena and shows the filmmaker’s special access to the Trump family. Holder did a closed-door interview with the investigative committee on June 23.

The trailer shows exclusive sit-down interviews with former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as well as footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Since it became public that Holder has been cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee, he has been assigned security due to becoming “the subject of various conspiracy theories.”

Clips of the trailer show former President Trump fretting over a glass of water during an interview, Donald Trump Jr. saying, “We will make liberals cry again” at a rally, and Eric Trump on a phone call saying, “For the sake of this country, we’re going to get these guys.”

Footage of “Stop the Steal” rallies lead up to a clip of the former president at the Jan. 6 rally on the National Mall saying, “Let’s all walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.” Holder’s camera operator then joined the crowd marching to the Capitol and captured footage of the subsequent riot.

The series will be released on Discover+.

Holder is the second filmmaker to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. Nick Quested, an Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker, was embedded with the Proud Boys in the weeks after the 2020 election and publicly testified in the committee hearings.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Holder said his access to Trump’s inner circle led him to suspect their response to the election results would cause an event such as the Capitol riot.

“I wasn’t 100% sure, but it was sort of a feeling, so we prepared for that thing to happen,” Holder told The Guardian. “The reason we thought Jan. 6 was because, in Trump’s mind, the last-ditch effort was to stop the process” of Biden’s certification.

Hearings on the events of Jan. 6 will continue into July after Congress’ Fourth of July recess.

