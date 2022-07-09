Midvale massage parlor owner arrested, accused of human trafficking

The owner of a massage business in Midvale has been arrested and accused of running a human trafficking operation.

Xiaofang Hu, 56, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday for investigation of human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The arrest came after a monthlong investigation by Unified police. Hu is the owner of Snow Massage, 7045 S. State.

The investigation culminated on Thursday when an undercover officer went to the business "and was solicited sexual acts for money," a police booking affidavit states.

A short time later, Hu arrived at her business and had $12,500 in cash with her in addition to several identification cards that belonged to one of the workers at the parlor, the affidavit states.

"Due to the sexual act solicited on an undercover officer, the amount of money found on Hu, and the identifications found in Hu's purse, and her admission to owning the business, your affiant believes Hu was receiving money for sexually trafficking the employees of Snow Massage," the arresting officer wrote in the arrest report. "Hu is likely forcing her employees to participate in such acts via threat, corrosion or fraud."

Police have requested that Hu be held in jail without bail pending the formal filing of criminal charges.