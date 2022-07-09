Facebook Twitter
Saturday, July 9, 2022 | 
Utah

2 wildfires start in Tooele County, Cache County

By  Jenny Rollins, KSL.com
   
28842024.jpeg

Stockton Utah Police Department

STOCKTON — Two more fires sparked in Utah on Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info.

Jacob City Fire

Utah Fire Info reported that the Jacob City Fire located east of Stockton in Tooele County is threatening structures. The fire is estimated to be 100 acres and is quickly growing because of the wind.


Ground crews and air resources are working to control the fire within both Soldier Canyon and Dry Canyon. The fire is threatening structures, and buildings in both canyons have been evacuated as a precaution. There are currently no evacuations orders for Stockton itself.

The Stockton Police Department posted on Facebook asking residents not to use water because the fire may have damaged the water system.

Sardine Fire

Sardine Fire, estimated at 30 acres, is in Sardine Canyon, near a residential area along US-91 at milepost 16 — three miles from Logan.


Despite fast action from ground crews, the fire is 0% contained and is threatening 15–20 structures in the area. Residents of 10 homes in Cache County have been evacuated.

This story will be updated.

