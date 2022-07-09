2 wildfires start in Tooele County, Cache County

STOCKTON — Two more fires sparked in Utah on Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info.

Jacob City Fire

Utah Fire Info reported that the Jacob City Fire located east of Stockton in Tooele County is threatening structures. The fire is estimated to be 100 acres and is quickly growing because of the wind.



#JacobCityFire estimated 100 acres- running up both sides of Soldier Canyon. Multiple ground and air resources on scene. Homes near soldier canyon, avoid the area.



📸: Adrienne Pierce, Wasatch Helitack on helicopter 8PJ. pic.twitter.com/ZH48a4qR3F — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 9, 2022

Ground crews and air resources are working to control the fire within both Soldier Canyon and Dry Canyon. The fire is threatening structures, and buildings in both canyons have been evacuated as a precaution. There are currently no evacuations orders for Stockton itself.

The Stockton Police Department posted on Facebook asking residents not to use water because the fire may have damaged the water system.

Sardine Fire

Sardine Fire, estimated at 30 acres, is in Sardine Canyon, near a residential area along US-91 at milepost 16 — three miles from Logan.



#SardineFire is estimated at 30 acres with 15-20 structures threatened. The fire is 0% contained and is actively running and multiple resources are on scene. Cache County has evacuated 10 homes. #ffslkth — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 9, 2022

Despite fast action from ground crews, the fire is 0% contained and is threatening 15–20 structures in the area. Residents of 10 homes in Cache County have been evacuated.

This story will be updated.

