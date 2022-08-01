Facebook Twitter
Monday, August 1, 2022 | 
Utah Health Travel

These cruise lines are easing pre-travel COVID testing requirements

By  Carlene Coombs
SHARE These cruise lines are easing pre-travel COVID testing requirements
Carnival Cruise Line’s Elation leaves Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Dec. 26, 2021.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Elation leaves Port Canaveral, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Dec. 26, 2021.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News

Royal Caribbean, Carnival and MSC cruise lines will be easing their pre-travel COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers starting this month.

Carnival announced vaccinated guests on cruises five days or less will no longer have to receive a negative COVID-19 test before departure. Vaccinated travelers on cruises six days or longer will have to test within three days of their departure.

Unvaccinated guests still must provide proof of a negative lab-administered or supervised self-administered antigen COVID test taken three days before.

Carnival travelers headed to Canada or Bermuda will still have to take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before departure or a rapid antigen test two days before.

Related

Starting August 8, Royal Caribbean will also remove its testing requirement for vaccinated guests on cruises five days or less. Unvaccinated travelers and vaccinated travelers on cruises six days or longer will be required to get tested.

In most cases, the company requires guests to be vaccinated, but Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, wrote on Facebook that unvaccinated guests 12 years and older can board Royal Caribbean cruises with a certificate of recovery within 90 days. He added the company typically sails with 80% or more of passengers being vaccinated.

Related

MSC Cruises will also be removing pre-travel testing vaccinated travelers on cruises five days and less out of U.S. ports, according to Travel + Leisure.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped publicly reporting COVID-19 cases on cruise ships while cruise lines will still report cases to the CDC.

The CDC currently recommends those traveling on a cruise to get testing before, even if it isn’t required by the cruise line.

Related

Next Up In Health
3 practices to improve your mental health, according to a BYU public health professor
After Paxlovid, what’s a COVID-19 rebound?
23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it’s spreading
First, I discovered my nonspeaking brother could communicate. Then, I discovered he could serve a mission
What impact does race have on mental health? New U. hire to explore, address disparities
Will the Inflation Reduction Act help drug prices? Here’s what people are saying