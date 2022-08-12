Intermountain Healthcare announced Thursday that its president and CEO Marc Harrison has accepted another position elsewhere and will be transitioning out of his role this fall.

Former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt, who is the current chairman of the Intermountain Healthcare board, praised Harrison for his work over the past six years.

"Marc has helped spur innovation across our organization during his six-year tenure,'' Leavitt said in a news release. "We are better today because of his outstanding leadership. At Intermountain, we remain steadfast in our dedication to our patients and the communities we serve. Our leaders and caregivers will continue to carry our important work forward and ensure that the health and well-being of our patients remain at the center of our work."

Harrison, who became the CEO of the Utah-based nonprofit organization in 2016, has not only promoted better health of patients but has embodied a healthy way of living.

In fact, Harrison is a triathlete who has competed in a triathlon every year since 1982. It was during one such triathlon in 2010 when Harrison noticed something that was not quite right, and was soon diagnosed with bladder cancer. Harrison weathered that storm and was again diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer in 2019.

Even with all of those roadblocks, Harrison has pushed through, showing the community he serves the importance of healthy living even during the most difficult of circumstances.

According to the news release, Harrison has accepted a leadership position to run a health care platform business for General Catalyst. The Intermountain Healthcare board said that it plans to conduct a national search for a replacement and will soon name an interim president and CEO.