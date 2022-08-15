Facebook Twitter
Monday, August 15, 2022 | 
What’s next for the Draper prison site? Officials have many ideas

By  Kaitlyn Bancroft, KSL.com
SHARE What’s next for the Draper prison site? Officials have many ideas
merlin_2935397.jpg

Spencer Turley, director of prison operations for the Utah Department of Corrections, left, leads&nbsp;former Gov. Gary Herbert and Gov. Spencer Cox on a tour of the old Utah State Prison in Draper on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The old Utah State Prison site is set to become many different things.

A place of science and technology. A place with lots of green spaces, where people can enjoy outdoor recreation. A place of entertainment and business, where mass transit will take precedence over cars.

It's not likely, however, to be a haunted house this Halloween.

"We've had a lot of requests to turn (the old prison) into a haunted house," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox quipped during a Monday press conference at the Draper facility. "We've heard that that's something you want. But there are some real safety concerns out here that we need to take care of."

Cox, along with former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and other officials, toured the now-closed prison on Monday and spoke to members of the media about future plans for the 700-acre site near Point of the Mountain.

The facility, which housed the state penitentiary for 71 years, recently moved all of its 2,464 prisoners to the new $1 billion Utah State Correctional Facility in west Salt Lake City.

The move, completed over five days, involved 340 runs between the facilities totaling 20,832 miles and was handled by some 1,300 staff members working each day. Inmates were moved by bus, van or car, depending on safety, security and medical-related needs.

merlin_2935405.jpg

The old Utah State Prison in Draper is pictured on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert and others toured of the facility.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Now officials are assessing what's next for the Draper site.

Cox said solid plans are still in the works, but they anticipate a monthslong abatement process that will remove hazards like asbestos from the buildings. He clarified that the asbestos currently isn't exposed but would be if they started demolition without removing them first.

From there, demolition will go well into next year, and then vertical construction will be visible by 2026, officials said.

And then the real work will begin. Cox said he and other leaders envision not just developments and high rises for the old prison site, but trails, parks and open spaces.

They also envision residences, businesses, entertainment, and opportunities in technology, biosciences and higher education. They're already in talks with Utah Valley University and the University of Utah, Cox said.

"I believe that right up there with our national parks and Temple Square, that this will be one of the most visited places in the state of Utah when it's finished," Cox said. "It really will be the gem of Utah and show the rest of the world what's possible."

In the meantime, the new prison located west of the Salt Lake City International Airport is understaffed, prison officials noted.

Cox emphasized that there's no danger to the public, but current staff members are all working mandatory overtime, so they're anxious for new recruits.

Officials also agreed that it's important to preserve and memorialize the old prison's chapel, Cox said. Shortly after the prison opened, the inmates rioted and took over the facility; and one of their demands was a chapel, he said.

It was then built with help from the inmates and has since served "as a reminder that there is hope even for the most fallen among us," Cox said, adding that during demolition, crews will carefully preserve the prison chapel, and new structures will be planned around it.

Cox also thanked Herbert for initiating and supporting the prison change effort. It's been Herbert's goal for many years, Cox said, to see a new prison built, "and here we are, it actually happened."

He presented Herbert with a key to the Draper prison, made to look as it would have in 1951.

Herbert said he remembers driving along the old highway and pointing to the prison with pride, he said, because "my grandfather helped build that facility which was needful for society. And it reminds me that most all things we do in life, it's many people working together."

merlin_2935395.jpg

Former Gov. Gary Herbert has some fun inside a holding cell as he Gov. Spencer Cox and others tour the old Utah State Prison in Draper on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 15
merlin_2935403.jpg

Gov. Spencer&nbsp;Cox, left, Draper Mayor Troy&nbsp;Walker and former Gov. Gary Herbert look inside one of the cells in the Wasatch section of the old Utah State Prison in Draper on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 15
merlin_2935399.jpg

The front entrance to the old Utah State Prison in Draper is pictured on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Gov. Spencer Cox and former Gov. Gary Herbert joined other leaders on a tour of the facility.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 15
merlin_2935407.jpg

Handcuffs hang from a rail inside the Wasatch entry as Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert and others tour of the old Utah State Prison in Draper on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 15
merlin_2935385.jpg

Cells at the old Utah State Prison in Draper are pictured on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, as Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert and others toured the facility.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 15
merlin_2935387.jpg

A cell at the old Utah State Prison in Draper is pictured on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, as Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert and others toured the facility.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 15
merlin_2935401.jpg

A block section of the old Utah State Prison in Draper is pictured on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Gov. Spencer Cox and former Gov. Gary Herbert joined other leaders on a tour of the facility.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 15
merlin_2935381.jpg

Gov. Spencer Cox works the door controls at the old Utah State Prison in Draper on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, as he, former Gov. Gary Herbert and others toured the facility.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 15
merlin_2935379.jpg

Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert and others tour the Wasatch chapel at the old Utah State Prison in Draper on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 15
merlin_2935377.jpg

The Wasatch chapel at the old Utah State Prison in Draper is pictured on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 15
merlin_2935375.jpg

A Bible sits on a podium inside the Wasatch chapel at the old Utah State Prison in Draper on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 15
merlin_2935369.jpg

The dentist’s office in the Wasatch section of the old Utah State Prison in Draper is pictured on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, as Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert and others toured the faciity.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 15
merlin_2935363.jpg

The Wasatch gate at the old Utah State Prison in Draper is pictured on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, as Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert and others toured the faciity.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 15
merlin_2935359.jpg

Former Gov. Gary Herbert and Gov. Spencer Cox share a laugh as they join other leaders at the old Utah State Prison in Draper on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 15
merlin_2935373.jpg

Inspirational quotes in a stairwell at the old Utah State Prison in Draper are pictured on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 15
