As Donald Trump hasn’t yet revealed whether he will seek the White House again, a popular Fox News host says voters might be ready to “turn the page” on the former president.

“People conflate Trump with people’s overall sense of happiness in the country. Donald Trump’s been a friend of mine for 25 years and I’m always very open about this on my show,” Laura Ingraham said Monday on “The Truth with Lisa Boothe” podcast.

“But, you know, we’ll see whether that’s what the country wants. I mean, the country I think is so exhausted. They’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies who’s not Trump.”

A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll in July found that many previous Trump voters would vote for him in 2024 because of the policies he advanced during his one term in office and despite his constant claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

But the results left room for other potential GOP presidential candidates in Utah. Supporters of former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley might see an opening in the state. DeSantis recently held a fundraiser in Utah.

One of Trump’s longest and most loyal supporters, Ingraham said Trump has unleashed a streak of populism in the Republican Party that might not appeal to voters at large in 2024.

“The other problem is that it’s really not about Trump, right, this is about the views that Trump now brought to the floor for the Republican Party,” she said.

“They don’t like his views, they don’t like the fact that he called out the military for their failures, that he wanted us to pull out of Iraq and Afghanistan. That he wanted to treat China and our trade relationship with China in a much — it was smarter, but much different way than the globalists preferred. And they certainly didn’t like the fact that he sent all those illegal immigrants back to Mexico with that ‘Remain in Mexico.’”

Last week, Ingraham criticized the Justice Department and FBI over the search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in connection with an investigation into classified documents reportedly taken from the White House, The Hill reported.

“When we get power back, it’s time to hold everyone accountable. The military leadership, the civilian leadership, the civil service, those in Congress who have abused their power, all of them have to be held accountable,” she said on “The Ingraham Angle” hours after news of the search broke.