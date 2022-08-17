Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale.

“The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.

The 6,040-square foot house near Emigration Canyon at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive is listed at $3.5 million. Built in 1986 on a half-acre, it features six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and a custom Utah Jazz sport court in the backyard.

“Nestled at the edge of Emigration Canyon and the foothills of Salt Lake City, this classic Cape Cod 2-story sits on nearly half an acre in the prestigious St. Mary’s neighborhood,” according to the listing. “Located across from a charming neighborhood park, this property enjoys panoramic views of the surrounding canyon and mountains.”

Thomas Wright, a former Utah Republican Party chairman and one-time candidate for governor, is the real estate agent for the property. He is the president and principal broker for Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.

Ingles played 590 games for the Jazz over eight seasons. After suffering a season-ending ACL injury in January, the Jazz traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez.

Ingles never played for the Blazers and signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks during the offseason.

Former Jazz head coach Quin Snyder listed his home in Millcreek last month for $12.75 million.

Built in 2018, the 12,383 square-foot house has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and features an infinity edge saltwater pool with a waterfall, a sport and pickleball court, and a putting green, according to the listing.

“Magnificent modern farmhouse nestled in a picturesque mountain setting of serene tranquility, panoramic views and privacy. This is truly a ‘lifestyle estate’ as the home and its many amenities will surely be the center of the owner’s life,” the listing says.

Snyder resigned from his position in June after spending eight seasons guiding the Jazz.