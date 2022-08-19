Facebook Twitter
Judge grants injunction, halting enforcement of law banning transgender girls from girls sports

By  Emily Ashcraft Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com
Judge Keith A. Kelly on Friday granted a preliminary injunction sought by the families of three transgender girls, allowing them to seek permission to play girls sports this school year.

The preliminary injunction stops the enforcement of Section 9 of HB11, a 2022 bill banning biological boys from participating in high school girls sports, while the court considers the families' lawsuit. It leaves the rest of the bill in effect, meaning that transgender girls can seek permission from a commission to play on girls high school sports teams.

In a written order issued Friday, the 3rd District Court judge said he carefully considered the issue. He explained the preliminary injunction allows transgender girls to compete on girls teams "only when it is fair" — something determined by a commission created by the Utah Legislature.

The order notes that Utah laws allow transgender minors to legally change their gender and that those involved in this lawsuit are undergoing medical gender transition treatments.

Kelly determined that the families have shown they are likely to succeed in proving, through the lawsuit, that Section 9 of HB11 violates Utah's Constitution, specifically the uniform operation of laws clause. The order said it "treats transgender girls less favorably than other girls."

The judge agreed with the families' attorney who argued last week that the three transgender girls have already shown they have faced harm from the ban.

This story will be updated.

