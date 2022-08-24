Sen. Mitt Romney called President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan a “bribe” to win votes for Democrats.

“Sad to see what’s being done to bribe the voters,” the Utah Republican tweeted Wednesday.

“Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan may win Democrats some votes, but it fuels inflation, foots taxpayers with other people’s financial obligations, is unfair to those who paid their own way & creates irresponsible expectations.”

Biden announced Wednesday that student loan borrowers who make less than $125,000 annually would have $10,000 of their student loans forgiven. Borrowers who went to college on Pell Grants may receive up to $20,000 in debt cancellation.

“In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” the president said in a tweet.

Romney wasn’t the only member of Utah’s congressional delegation to pan Biden’s plan.

Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, issued statement in which he said “On behalf of the Biden Administration, I apologize to all the plumbers, electricians, welders, mechanics” and others who built business after paying their way through school or other programs “only to have their hard-earned dollars transferred to folks who have chosen a different career path that required carrying some debt.”

The plan, he said, isn’t a real solution because it doesn’t get to the root of the problem as university costs continue to skyrocket.

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee said in a tweet that Biden’s “plan” will further fan the flames of inflation, ignore the rising cost of higher education, disproportionately favor the wealthy and create greater income inequality.

“President Biden’s plan to cancel student debt is yet another reckless spending policy during a period of dangerous inflation. This plan will hurt everyone, including those the policy purports to help,” Lee said in a statement.

Canceling debt, he said, will do little to ease America’s economic burden. “This sets a dangerous precedent and misleads future borrowers who presume additional forgiveness is inevitable,” Lee said.

Rep. John Curits, R-Utah, said the canceled loans don’t “magically disappear.”

“This debt is instead moved to all taxpayers, burdening those who made different life decisions with the choices of those who voluntarily took out these loans,” he said in a statement.

Curtis said it is “irresponsible” to pick winners and losers over who has to repay their debts.

Wednesday wasn’t the first time Romney called the student loan forgiveness plan a bribe, and he wondered in April what Biden would do next to prop up his sagging approval rating.

“Desperate polls call for desperate measures: Dems consider forgiving trillions in student loans. Other bribe suggestions: Forgive auto loans? Forgive credit card debt? Forgive mortgages? And put a wealth tax on the super-rich to pay for it all. What could possibly go wrong?” Romney tweeted in April.