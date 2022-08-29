In what the Bureau of Land Management is calling a “significant milestone” in fighting climate change, the first carbon sequestration project on public land was approved Friday in Wyoming.

The project will take liquid carbon dioxide from the ExxonMobil Shute Creek natural gas plant about 70 miles north of the Utah-Wyoming border and inject it 18,000 feet into the ground.

Carbon dioxide from the plant is currently sold for commercial purposes or vented into the atmosphere.

Now, the plant can dispose of 60 million cubic feet of carbon dioxide every day.

“This project is a prime example of how the BLM can work together with industry leaders to combat climate change,” said Andrew Archuleta, director of the Wyoming BLM office, in a statement. “Projects like this will allow the BLM to play a part in reducing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.”

What is carbon sequestration? Can it happen in Utah?

Carbon sequestration is the process of injecting liquidized carbon dioxide deep underground into porous layers, often sandstone, which acts as a sponge.

It’s been around for decades, dating back to the 1940s as a way to extract oil. However in recent years, carbon sequestration has been touted as a tool to fight climate change, allowing power plants and other large sources of carbon dioxide to safely dispose of emissions.

The idea is gaining traction in Utah, where the majority of energy is sourced from coal. But the state currently has no large scale carbon sequestration programs, and experts say it will likely be years until it sees one similar to the project approved in Wyoming.

Still, Friday’s announcement marks progress.

Rock samples taken from an almost 2 mile deep well drilled in northeastern Wyoming to study the potential for storing carbon dioxide underground are displayed in a University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources lab Aug. 10, 2022, in Laramie, Wyo. New federal tax credits and billions of dollars in new funding are likely to boost such efforts to counter climate change. Mead Gruver, Associated Press

“This is very exciting. I think it’s a breakthrough,” Rep. Steve Handy, R-Layton, said Monday.

Handy ran a bill during the 2022 Utah legislative session to bolster the state’s regulatory power over carbon sequestration projects, granting the state primacy in the permitting process. HB244 passed and was signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox, although it will likely be several years until Utah has primacy over the Environmental Protection Agency.

“If you’re making applications through the EPA, then good luck,” said Handy. “But if you’re making an application through the state who embraces this technology and is more agile, that is very exciting. It’s still government, but it’s more agile in terms of its regulatory framework.”

But even if the regulatory body is, as Handy says, more agile, the future of carbon sequestration in Utah is missing one thing — carbon.

“That’s been the challenge, where are you going to source the carbon dioxide?” said Mike Vanden Berg, the energy and minerals program manager for the Utah Geological Survey.

Despite having four active coal-fired power plants, dozens of carbon-emitting facilities and plenty of “sinks” — places to inject carbon deep underground — companies lack an incentive to install the infrastructure needed for sequestration.

“You need to capture that carbon dioxide, then inject it underground. It’s extremely expensive,” said Vanden Berg. “There is not enough incentive right now for whoever owns these plants to do that retrofitting and to spend that money, especially when you’re talking about a coal-fired power plant that’s been around for 30, 40 years and has a finite life span.”

Plus, the sequestration often needs to take place on site, as it’s unlikely any company will pay to install a pipeline to transport liquid carbon dioxide to another location.

For the sources along the Wasatch Front, it would be difficult to obtain a permit to sequester carbon so close to a major population area because of the potential to trigger an earthquake.

Companies are eligible for a tax credit for carbon sequestration that, until this month, experts said was not enough to persuade companies to take action. But under the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, the government subsidy for capturing polluting sources jumped from $50 to $85 per metric ton.

Experts like Vanden Berg say the future of carbon sequestration in Utah probably won’t be companies retrofitting existing plants, but rather new projects that factor the infrastructure into the cost of production.

“If you get on the front end of this, where you build a new facility and you include in the design and cost the carbon capture and sequestration, the economics of the facility, and the money from the tax credit, that makes sense,” he said.