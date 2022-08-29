2 siblings killed on their way to school in Provo after car hits them; driver also dies after crash

A brother and sister died Monday after a car drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, Provo police said.

An SUV was driving west on 700 North at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.

After hitting the children, the car collided with a porch and hit a gas line, Provo police said.

The children and the driver, a 54-year-old man, were all taken to hospitals in critical condition, where they died soon after.

"Because this is a traffic accident with significant loss of life, it's under very careful investigation by the Provo Police Department Accident Investigation and Reconstruction Team. And they are investigating every circumstance and potential cause of this accident," Taylor said.

"This loss of life, it's right here in Provo and we feel it, and we feel for these impacted families," he added.

The school district is aware of the tragedy and has crisis counselors available at the children's school for anyone affected.

