Buckle up: Hot weather and bad air expected for northern Utah this week

Summer isn’t over yet, and anyone who thought it was should brace themselves as the Wasatch Front will likely see another stretch of scorching, possibly record-breaking, days.

Even though meteorological fall starts Thursday, temperatures across the valley could be 10 to 15 degrees above normal into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

“The highs we’ll be seeing would be considered abnormally hot even in the heart of summer,” the National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday.

Meteorological fall begins Thursday, but the highs we'll be seeing would be considered abnormally hot even in the heart of summer. This time of year, they're considered 10-15°F hotter than normal. Here's your temperature forecast. #utwx pic.twitter.com/yXTsgAo7kg — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 30, 2022

Wednesday could bring temperatures as high as 100 degrees, which would break the current record high for Aug. 31 set in 1950, at 98 degrees.

Highs in Salt Lake City are then expected to hover around 101 to 102 degrees Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the first three days of September — that would also mark a record-high, at least for Sept. 2 and 3, surpassing the previous record of 98 degrees for those days.

Normally, Utahns could expect highs between 85 to 90 degrees for late August, early September, according to the weather service.

The forecast means the record-breaking trend of 100-plus days this summer isn’t over. A whooping 25 days have seen temperatures above triple digits, breaking the previous record of 21. July was also the hottest month on record for Salt Lake City with an average temperature of 87.3 degrees.

Nowhere in Utah appears to be safe from the blistering heat — by Thursday, Logan could hit 95 degrees, Vernal 94, Delta 97 and St. George 106, with only high elevation areas spared.

If the temperatures weren’t enough, the air quality in both Salt Lake and Davis counties is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups through Thursday, mostly a result of ozone pollution. All other monitored counties are forecasted to have moderate air quality.

And despite an uncharacteristically wet August, Utah is not expected to see any rain for the next week.