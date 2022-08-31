The Utah Department of Transportation is recommending a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon.

If funded, the gondola B option will take skiers and snowboarders from the La Caille base station located along Wasatch Boulevard up to Snowbird and Alta at the top of the canyon. At eight miles, it would be the longest gondola ride in the world.

The public will now have 45 days to comment on the decision. The department will then select its final recommendation by winter. The UDOT website says winter 2022, although it could spill over into 2023.

However, UDOT also says it will take a phased approach, implementing an enhanced busing system, tolling, building mobility hubs for public transportation and restricting single occupancy vehicles while it waits for funding.

Whether that funding will come from a state, federal or a private entity is unclear, UDOT says. Funding from the state will require approval from the Utah Legislature.

The department will also widen Wasatch Boulevard at the bottom of the canyon, build snow sheds for avalanche mitigation, and make parking and trailhead improvements, all in an effort to keep traffic moving up Little Cottonwood.

“These improvements will improve air quality, protect the watershed and increase the quality of life for residents and canyon users by reducing traffic congestion as private vehicles shift to transit,” reads a statement released Wednesday by UDOT.

UDOT says the option will cost around $550 million, although the department previously said the project would run over $590 million. Some critics worry the project will actually end up costing taxpayers over $1 billion, factoring in operational and maintenance costs and unforeseen expenses that could come with constructing such an ambitious project.

The gondola would come with a 2,500-space parking lot near the mouth of the canyon and could bring 35 people up Little Cottonwood every two minutes, according to UDOT.

The department made the announcement Wednesday, the latest in years of deliberation over how to reduce winter traffic up the canyon, which at times leaves skiers and snowboarders stranded for hours, often backing up into surrounding neighborhoods.

UDOT started with five alternatives and narrowed its options down to two — the gondola, and an enhanced bus system with a widened canyon road, estimated to cost taxpayers around $510 million.

It was a contentious issue. UDOT fielded nearly 14,000 public comments, shattering its previous record, while yard signs opposing the gondola sprang up across neighborhoods in Sandy and Cottonwood Heights.

A recommendation was expected by the spring, but the sheer volume of “public participation” prompted a delay, UDOT said.

Both options had critics — local leaders like Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski have been outspoken against the gondola, with Zoltanski making her opposition to the project central to her 2021 mayoral campaign.

The towering gondola would be an eyesore and a waste of taxpayer funds, the mayors said, throwing their support behind “commonsense solutions” like tolling, an upgraded public transportation system and incentives for carpooling. But given the choice, Zoltanski and Wilson preferred the bus alternative.

Meanwhile, Gondola Works, a coalition comprised of Snowbird, Alta, Ski Utah and several clean air nonprofits said the bus option — mainly the widened road — would negatively impact the watershed and be a blight on the canyon.

Gondola Works also includes CW Management, a property management and development company started by former Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser and former Sandy City Councilman Chris McCandless. The company previously owned the plot of land where the La Caille base station would go, although it subdivided the parcel, selling it to Snowbird, according to county assessor records.

According to a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll conducted in November 2021, 60% of respondents picked an enhanced bus system as their first choice, while 20% said they prefer the gondola.