Bountiful police: 1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after TikTok dispute ends in stabbings

A 20-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday following a weekend confrontation over a TikTok video that Bountiful police say turned into a fight that ended in stab wounds and other injuries for at least six people.

One teenage girl, Bountiful police said, remained at Primary Children’s Hospital as of Wednesday evening with serious injuries including stab wounds and other lacerations.

Officers first learned of the situation at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Bountiful Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards said, when dispatch received a call from Lakeview Hospital about two juvenile female stabbing victims that were being treated there.

While officers were there, Edwards said, additional people showed up with minor injuries related to an apparent altercation in the parking lot near the Bountiful “B.”

Detectives learned through the investigation that Mia Hansen, 20, had met with the others over a TikTok video she found was disparaging to her, according to Edwards.

“There was some conversation by social media and texting and ultimately they agreed to meet and talk this out,” Edwards said.

Witnesses reported that Hansen had told them ahead of time, “I’ll kill those (expletive),” according to a probable cause statement.

“During that verbal altercation, she is believed to have produced a knife and the altercation turned physical,” Edwards said.

He said two teenage girls suffered serious injuries including stab wounds and lacerations and at least four others — including Hansen — suffered minor injuries.

“Anger over a TikTok video caused ultimately a life-threatening injury,” Edwards said.

Police obtained a search warrant for Hansen’s car and seized from it a can of Arnold Palmer alcohol, an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka, 10 vape cartridges, a towel with blood on it, a sock with asphalt in it, two knives, a black grinder containing marijuana and two THC cartridges, the probable cause statement said.

Two witnesses told police that Hansen, immediately following the altercation, “drove to Farmington Pond and instructed one of the witnesses to throw the knife used in the aggravated assault into the dumpster, which the witness agreed to do,” according to the jail booking documents.

“The witnesses then reported that on July 31, 2022, Mia (Hansen) requested the witnesses go with her to retrieve the knife from the dumpster,” the documents read. “The witnesses stated that Mia told them she soaked the knife in bleach to get rid of evidence, and then placed the knife in a bag in her trunk.”

Police obtained a second search warrant for Hansen’s car and detectives located the knife in a bag in Hansen’s trunk, according to the police documents.

Hansen was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated assault and witness tampering along with obstructing justice and other alleged misdemeanors, Edwards said.

He said given the serious injuries to at least one of the teens, the situation could have ended in even more dire circumstances than it did.

“We’re very lucky it wasn’t worse,” Edwards said.

