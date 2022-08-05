Photo of the day: The Utah National Guard trains for emergency response

Utah Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Holly Mclelland checks on a simulated victim while training with the Search and Extraction Team at Camp Williams near Bluffdale on Friday. The training is part of Utah National Guard’s VIII Homeland Response Force readiness validation exercise, preparing to respond to domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or all-hazard events.

The evaluation exercise, held Aug. 3-7, takes place every three years.

“This year’s evaluation exercise is particularly important, in light of the effects of COVID nation-wide, it has been more than three years since the Region VIII HRF received an evaluation,” said Lt. Col. Erick Wiedmeier, commander of the Region VIII HRF. “We are anxious to demonstrate that our service members are trained and ready to serve the citizens of our nation during any situation.”

The Utah National Guard’s response team is comprised of trained and ready domestic emergency responders capable of managing a catastrophic event in the region, including Utah, Colorado, Montana, North and South Dakota, and Wyoming.