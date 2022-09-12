Top 5 haunted places in Utah that you can visit

While haunted houses can be fun to visit, haunted places can be even spookier. I’ve rounded up 5 of the spookiest places I’ve visited in Utah. Please remember to not trespass if you see a “no trespassing” sign and travel safely in a group if you choose to go at night.

Cottonwood Paper Mill

How to get there: Put N 40º37’603” W 111º48’000” into Google Maps to get directions.

What you’ll see: The Cottonwood Paper Mill was destroyed by fire in 1893, but was rebuilt in 1927. Currently, the mill still stands but was condemned by Cottonwood Heights because the building isn’t up to code for earthquakes. The rebuilt building still stands. This abandoned building is said to be haunted.

Benson Grist Mill

How to get there: Follow directions to 325 UT-138, Stansbury Park, UT.

What you’ll see: The Benson Grist Mill still stands today, over 150 years old. Additionally, around the mill, you’ll see the Bolinder Blacksmith Shop and the Forsyth Pioneer Cabin. All of these structures are historical landmarks, but this mill is said to be haunted.

"This entire complex is haunted and our challenge is to figure out who or what is responsible for the terror here." Ready for Benson Grist Mill? 👀😨



The all-new #GhostAdventures investigation drops Friday on @discoveryplus! pic.twitter.com/hvsWndOBwl — Ghost Adventures (@GhostAdventures) April 20, 2021

A spirit named Alice is said to haunt the former pool area where she is said to have drowned. A former millworker who never made it home from work is also said to haunt this location. Go see for yourself if the rumors are true.

Gold Hill

How to get there: According to Utah Outdoor Activities, take I-80 West to Wendover, Nevada. In Wendover, take I-93 South for approximately 30-45 minutes until you see the Gold Hill sign.

What you’ll see: Gold Hill, Utah, is a famous mining town that is now a ghost town. The town was established in 1892 and grew in population, especially by 1917 when arsenic was in high demand. Now, the former mercantile building stands along with the foundations of other buildings. Whatever you do, don’t drink the water here.

Juab Historical County Jail

How to get there: Follow 39° 42.502′ N, 111° 50.219′ W to arrive at this historic building. It is in Nephi, Utah.

What you’ll see: This two-story jail still stands. It was built in 1892 adjacent to the county courthouse and was one of the largest 19th century jails in Utah. Some Nephi residents consider the jail haunted.

Latuda

How to get there: Your GPS should take you there if you plug in “Latuda, UT 84526, USA,” but the coordinates are 39.7038521°N, -110.945997°W. According to Ghost Towns, this town is on private property, but it is visible from the road.

What you’ll see: The “White Lady of Latuda” is said to haunt this town. Supposedly, she is the widow of a miner who died in the 1927 avalanches, and she wanders the abandoned buildings of the town. This town differs from other Utah ghost towns in that it does have a handful of buildings still remaining and not just foundations of buildings.