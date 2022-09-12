University of Utah police are investigating reports that two female students wore body paint as tops to the Utes football game with Southern Utah University at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

Witnesses said the body paint was applied to depict T-shirts.

University of Utah spokesman Christopher Nelson said the students will also be referred to the dean of students for “potential noncriminal sanctions.”

According to a statement from the university, “After two women attended the game topless and wearing body paint on their torsos, a female officer asked them to put on their shirts. They complied with the request.”

One fan, YouTube influencer Melea Johnson, posted on Instagram that security personnel allowed “2 TOPLESS GIRLS” to enter the stadium gate. The “security guards just stared and let them walk by....no one did anything. Is this literally what our world is coming to?”

The post by @themeleashow continued, “We can’t even go to a family-friendly college football game without our kids & family being exposed to nudity?? And the stadium and security for the event won’t step in or escort them out because they’re worried they’ll get sued because of discriminatory laws??🤯 👈🏻(that’s what they told me!).Are you kidding me?! This is NOT ok @utahfootball‼️

“Instead of this post being about how excited I was to take my kids to their very first game… I now feel like I have to post about this issue to try to create some noise and get the stadium to change their rules!” The post has more than 2,000 likes.

The university asks fans to voluntarily sign its FanUp pledge that calls for “promoting a family-friendly experience.”

It further states, “The safety of the student-athletes and the spectators is our top priority. Spectators are reminded that anyone engaged in unsafe or inappropriate conduct is subject to immediate ejection from the premises. FanUP and make us Ute Proud!”

The pledge also states that “profanity, racial or sexist comment, and any other acts of intimidation directed at officials, student-athletes, coaches, visiting fans or team representatives will not be tolerated and are grounds for removal from the site of competition.”

In a letter to Ute football fans, University of Utah President Taylor Randall and athletics director Mark Harlan wrote, “Anyone who engages in unsafe or inappropriate conduct will be removed from the premises, may lose all privileges and access for future university events and could be reported to law enforcement.”

The letter encourages fans to help “identify and call-out inappropriate behavior so that our event staff can ensure a safe and great experience for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and spectators.

“If you see something, say something!”

Utah State Code is silent whether body paint is considered a body covering, but several sections define nudity or partial nudity to mean “any state of dress or undress in which the human genitals, pubic region, buttocks, or the female breast, at a point below the top of the areola, is less than completely and opaquely covered.”

Utah law carves out an exception for breastfeeding “in any location where the woman otherwise may rightfully be, does not under any circumstance constitute a lewd act, irrespective of whether or not the breast is covered during or incidental to feeding,” according to state code.

