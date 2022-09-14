Ride-share passenger killed after driver runs red light, clips TRAX train, UTA says

A passenger died after the driver of a ride-share vehicle they were traveling in ran a red light and "clipped" a TRAX light-rail train Wednesday morning, Utah Transit Authority officials said.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of West Temple and 700 South in Salt Lake City shortly before 8 a.m.

A passenger car traveling on West Temple ran a red light at the intersection and "clipped" a Blue Line TRAX train traveling east on 700 South, said UTA spokesman James Larson. Light-rail trains turn from 700 South to West Temple at the intersection.

"The car hit the side of the train," he said. "Community members ran out to see if the (passenger) was OK. They weren't breathing or responding, so they tried to do CPR on the (passenger) and they ended up passing away."

The name and age of the passenger were not immediately released. Larson said the driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Salt Lake police are joining UTA police in the investigation.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the crash, Larson said. Since all three TRAX lines use the section of rail where the crash happened, he added that UTA has enacted a bus bridge from its Ballpark and Courthouse stations to connect riders going in either direction during the closure.

This story will be updated.