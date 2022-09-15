Utah surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths this week

Utah health officials in Salt Lake City reported 2,487 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and 12 additional deaths.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services also announced the state surpassed 5,000 deaths as of Thursday, for a total of 5,001 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

The bulk of deaths happened during surges of the coronavirus across Utah, but several deaths have continued to be reported most weeks during this year, even after case counts appeared to flatten. Many cases no longer get reported to health officials due to the prevalence of at-home testing.

The daily average for confirmed new cases over the past week was about 355.

Other metrics showed slight decreases in COVID-19 spread. Now 52.9% of wastewater testing sites are showing increased or elevated levels of the virus, and 2.07% of those who went to emergency rooms for care had the virus.

To date, Utah has confirmed 1,034,616 cases of the disease.